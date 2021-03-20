https://justthenews.com/government/biden-admin-gives-ice-869-million-contract-temporarily-house-migrants-hotels-near-border?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The Biden administration has granted U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement an $86.9 million contract for hotel rooms near the border to supply temporary housing and processing services for families that have not been ousted from America but have been placed in immigration proceedings.

The contract through a nonprofit called Endeavors supplies 1,239 beds as well as “other necessary services,” according to Fox Business. “The families will receive a comprehensive health assessment, including COVID-19 testing,” according to the outlet.

The move comes as America faces a massive influx of migrants along its southern border.

“Endeavors president and CEO Jon Allman confirmed the contract with DHS to provide ‘critical services to migrant families, which is a continuation of services we have delivered to the migrant population since 2012,'” Fox Business reported.

