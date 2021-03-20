https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/03/20/biden-admin-reportedly-awards-86-million-contract-for-hotel-rooms-to-hold-around-1200-migrant-family-members/

People are flooding the Mexico/US border at the previous invitation of Joe Biden, and now the problem is where to put everybody. The media isn’t allowed to visit those areas, but members of Congress have been there and say the situation has gotten overwhelming (but the WH insists it’s not a “crisis”).

The Biden administration has now contracted with hotels to provide rooms to house those coming across the border, according to Axios:

New from @StefWKight : The Biden administration has awarded an $86 million contract for hotel rooms near the border to hold around 1,200 migrant family members who cross the U.S.-Mexico border

https://t.co/tPRhPAjAsV — Jonathan Swan (@jonathanvswan) March 20, 2021

Meanwhile, the Biden admin is reportedly reverting to a Trump-era policy in an attempt to slow down the migrants heading through Mexico that Biden basically invited last year.

Joe Biden is spending taxpayer money to house illegals in hotels https://t.co/yk04lHWw6X — Christian Conservative ✝️🇺🇸🇨🇦 (@1689Winnipeger) March 20, 2021

It’s come to this.

The Washington Post also reports the administration is considering flying some migrants to northern border states.

This is also being pointed out:

Too bad Biden isn’t using that money to house our homeless veterans. #BorderCrisis https://t.co/K8zDcUkz9I — Hal Furman (@HalFurman) March 20, 2021

Meanwhile we have approx 67,000 homeless US veterans… https://t.co/JnDwBHJ9Je pic.twitter.com/MpcTWoQT7U — Erica Kaiser (@EricaKaiser_) March 20, 2021

#Priorities

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

