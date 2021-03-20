https://www.dailywire.com/news/biden-admin-weighs-flying-migrants-who-crossed-southern-border-to-northern-states-to-be-processed-report

As thousands of migrants continue to flock to the U.S.-Mexico border, the Biden administration is reportedly considering taking some who unlawfully entered America to facilities in northern states to be processed.

The Washington Post reported on Friday that “a new spike in the number of families and children crossing the Rio Grande into South Texas over the past several hours is forcing U.S. Customs and Border Protection to request airplanes that will allow the Biden administration to transport migrants to states near the Canadian border for processing.” The article cited two unnamed officials with the Department of Homeland Security, along with an email reviewed by the outlet.

According to the Post, “border officials requested the air support from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement because 1,000 members of families and unaccompanied minors crossed the Rio Grande on Friday morning, and border agents have another 1,000 migrants they have been unable to process since (Thursday) night, the communications show.”

The number of child migrants apprehended at the border has significantly increased in recent weeks. Data indicates Border Patrol has detained record numbers, which have been rising almost daily. More than 14,000 migrant children and refugees have reportedly been taken into custody by U.S. authorities, officials said earlier this week. The influx of unaccompanied minors has strained federal resources responsible for caring for them. Many of the children are guided by smugglers.

President Biden promised amnesty & to halt deportations for 100 days. But the left thinks that Biden isn’t responsible for the border crisis? pic.twitter.com/Kz7BmCIZgL — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) March 16, 2021

The Biden administration recently deployed the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), which responds to natural or man-made domestic disasters and emergencies, to help receive, shelter, and transfer unaccompanied children in the government’s care.

As the Post reported on Friday, the Department of Homeland Security indicated FEMA “would provide $110 million in funding to nonprofit groups and government agencies” to help care for migrant families and children, and:

The extraordinary volume of unauthorized border crossings in recent days has left the families and minors waiting hours outdoors, many under a bridge next to the river where CBP is operating a large outdoor processing station. The backups have been exacerbated by the more than 4,500 unaccompanied teenagers and children held in detention cells and border tent sites, a record number. During the peak of the 2019 border surge, when unprecedented numbers of migrant families crossed into the United States, the Trump administration also used ICE Air flights to send families to different border sectors that had capacity to hold them. That crisis occurred during warmer months, however, and CBP officials did not immediately respond to questions about whether the government would be able to furnish winter clothing to parents with children if they are sent to states such as Montana, North Dakota and Michigan, where the Border Patrol has far fewer staff members and generally smaller facilities.

In February, Border Patrol apprehended almost 100,000 migrants at the southern border. The Pew Research Center points out, it was “the tenth consecutive month of increased apprehensions and a return to levels last seen in mid-2019.”

February’s number of migrant apprehensions at the southwestern border was far higher than the typical monthly figure in recent years, with the exception of a dramatic rise in 2019 during the administration of President Donald Trump. https://t.co/BnADxu1qiX pic.twitter.com/1gfLtNLjsZ — Pew Research Center (@pewresearch) March 15, 2021

Pew analyzed recent data provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), finding that “Mexican migrants are accounting for a greater share of apprehensions than in the recent past, while Central Americans represent a smaller proportion.” Single adults accounted for 71% of those apprehended at the southwest border last month.

CBP defines apprehensions as “the physical control or temporary detainment of a person who is not lawfully in the U.S. which may or may not result in an arrest.” Pew elaborates, “apprehensions refer to events, not people, and some migrants may be apprehended more than once.”

