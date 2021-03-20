http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/VDIP_ZxL6sw/

On Friday’s “PBS NewsHour,” New York Times columnist David Brooks stated that the Biden administration’s immigration message was the “very unclear message” of “you can come, but not yet.”

Brooks said, “Well, the short-term problem for the Biden administration is they did have a very unclear message in the beginning, that says…you can come, but not yet. Which is not a clear message, especially since it gets filtered through these smugglers, who smuggle people across the border for like 8,000 bucks. Their incentive is to tell people, time to go. Because they make money everybody they carry. And so you get lots of misinformation spread across the border. And a lot of people are coming. We’re at a 14-year high.”

