A photo taken on November 29, 2018 shows a handcuffed man at police headquarters. (Photo by PHILIPPE HUGUEN/AFP via Getty Images)

UPDATED 11:35 AM PT – Saturday, March 20, 2021

Multiple people are in critical condition following a car crash into a storefront in Southern California. On Friday, a driver in Hollywood was arrested on a suspected DUI after reportedly driving on the wrong side of the road, crashing into a liquor store and striking five pedestrians.

Officials said the victims were rushed to a local trauma center in serious to critical condition.

“It could have been any of us, I mean my gosh, I was just with him,” Hollywood ambassador Gregg Donovan said. “It’s just you never know here on Hollywood Blvd., I mean out of the blue just like that I couldn’t believe it, I was in shock.”

Officials said all the patients are now in stable condition. Meanwhile, an investigation into the circumstances of the crash is underway.

