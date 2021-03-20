https://www.oann.com/calif-driver-arrested-after-allegedly-crashing-into-pedestrians/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=calif-driver-arrested-after-allegedly-crashing-into-pedestrians

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 11:35 AM PT – Saturday, March 20, 2021

Multiple people are in critical condition following a car crash into a storefront in Southern California. On Friday, a driver in Hollywood was arrested on a suspected DUI after reportedly driving on the wrong side of the road, crashing into a liquor store and striking five pedestrians.

Major traffic collision in the area of Hollywood & Highland. Preliminary reports of five pedestrians struck by a vehicle, with three of the victims listed in critical condition. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/VmBfIMkVSB — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) March 19, 2021

Officials said the victims were rushed to a local trauma center in serious to critical condition.

“It could have been any of us, I mean my gosh, I was just with him,” Hollywood ambassador Gregg Donovan said. “It’s just you never know here on Hollywood Blvd., I mean out of the blue just like that I couldn’t believe it, I was in shock.”

Officials said all the patients are now in stable condition. Meanwhile, an investigation into the circumstances of the crash is underway.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

