The Hill reports that CNN correspondent Amara Walker, who is Korean-American, “held back tears” as she reported from Atlanta on the massage parlor shootings that killed eight, including six Asian-American women. She said she couldn’t overstate how much it means for President Biden and Vice President Harris to visit Atlanta, especially after an Atlanta police spokesman (who has been taken out of context) claimed the suspect had just had “a bad day.”

WATCH: CNN reporter gets choked up over “cathartic” Biden speech https://t.co/uZ3KKgODJS pic.twitter.com/Yk2IBKXlgU — The Hill (@thehill) March 20, 2021

Celine Castronuovo reports for The Hill:

“For the president to come and say, ‘I see you, I hear you, I feel your pain,’” Li [sic]said Friday before pausing as she started to get visibly choked up, “and to elevate this issue, I think a lot of us — it’s a cathartic moment, because the first step is to be seen and to be heard.” … “If there is a crime committed against you or your community, even law enforcement might dismiss it as the perpetrator was just having a bad day,” referring to controversial comments made this week by an Atlanta police spokesman who was later removed from the shooting case. Walker addressed this remark from the police official minutes later in the broadcast, saying the characterization of the shooter prompted a “visceral” response from many Asian Americans.

… from many Asian-Americans who get their news from Vox’s Aaron Rupar or MSNBC’s Joy Reid.

CNN reporter chokes up over ‘cathartic’ Biden speech https://t.co/L2JYtF99bA — Bo Snerdley (@BoSnerdley) March 20, 2021

Here’s the video:

“This really is a moment for Asian Americans,” says @AmaraCNN on the President and vice president’s trip to Atlanta. “…To come and say ‘I see you, I hear you, I feel your pain,’ …it’s a cathartic moment, because the first step is to be seen and to be heard.” pic.twitter.com/bIX2tJB6EA — The Situation Room (@CNNSitRoom) March 19, 2021

Zero respect for journalism in 2021. — Samuel Khan (@SamuelKhan) March 20, 2021

You spelled propagandist wrong. — MomPster 🇺🇲 🏁 (@CriticalMommXX) March 20, 2021

They really need to raise the bar on what merits as “cathartic” – this won’t age well — Tracy Hernandez (@TracyHe85528191) March 20, 2021

They are all actors. — PenitentThief (@ThiefPenitent) March 20, 2021

But lets just ignore the border crisis. No need to go there. This is more important for virtue purposes. — Brian (@Rugbyfish33) March 20, 2021

Has Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez broken down in tears over kids in cages yet, or did she shockingly do it in private this time?

And people still try to convince us the media isn’t biased — Vinnie Domanico 🇺🇲🇮🇹 (@vinniedomanico) March 20, 2021

It’s called acting, not reporting. — John Greaney (@john_jgreaney) March 20, 2021

But did her leg tingle? — Pallet Dude (@AndrewMosqueda) March 20, 2021

Everyone knows Biden and his MSM ass kissers are doing this because, well, because Trump. The reason they do everything they do. I guess old habits die hard. And they can’t talk about Biden’s administration because it’s an epic fail. — anamatopoeia (@lseeburr) March 20, 2021

No real journalists any more. Just actors auditioning & reading democrat rhetoric trying to divide & brainwash people. Very sad, scary, & corrupted to read crap every day that you know is untrue while “acting” for a possible award. Laughable. I won’t watch. — Maddison (@Maddiso04682362) March 20, 2021

Political THEATRE. — Scandal-Free Vince (@GMT08002) March 20, 2021

If discrimination against Asian-Americans is suddenly the nation’s hottest topic, why wasn’t it a bigger story when President Biden, in his first week in office, dropped the Justice Department’s lawsuit against Yale for discriminating against Asian applicants?

