The Hill reports that CNN correspondent Amara Walker, who is Korean-American, “held back tears” as she reported from Atlanta on the massage parlor shootings that killed eight, including six Asian-American women. She said she couldn’t overstate how much it means for President Biden and Vice President Harris to visit Atlanta, especially after an Atlanta police spokesman (who has been taken out of context) claimed the suspect had just had “a bad day.”

Celine Castronuovo reports for The Hill:

“For the president to come and say, ‘I see you, I hear you, I feel your pain,’” Li [sic]said Friday before pausing as she started to get visibly choked up, “and to elevate this issue, I think a lot of us — it’s a cathartic moment, because the first step is to be seen and to be heard.”

“If there is a crime committed against you or your community, even law enforcement might dismiss it as the perpetrator was just having a bad day,” referring to controversial comments made this week by an Atlanta police spokesman who was later removed from the shooting case.

Walker addressed this remark from the police official minutes later in the broadcast, saying the characterization of the shooter prompted a “visceral” response from many Asian Americans.

… from many Asian-Americans who get their news from Vox’s Aaron Rupar or MSNBC’s Joy Reid.

Here’s the video:

Has Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez broken down in tears over kids in cages yet, or did she shockingly do it in private this time?

If discrimination against Asian-Americans is suddenly the nation’s hottest topic, why wasn’t it a bigger story when President Biden, in his first week in office, dropped the Justice Department’s lawsuit against Yale for discriminating against Asian applicants?

