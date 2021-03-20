https://conservativefiringline.com/kamala-harris-trashes-america-as-racist-xenophobic-sexist-suggests-trump-to-blame-for-anti-asian-bigotry-video/

While speaking at Emory University in Atlanta, Georgia, Vice President Kamala Harris trashed America as a racist, xenophobic and sexist nation and suggested that former President Donald Trump is to blame for attacks on Americans of Asian descent.

“Racism is real in America and it has always been. Xenophobia is real in America and always has been. Sexism, too,” she said.

“For the last year, we’ve had people in positions of incredible power scapegoating Asian Americans, people with the biggest pulpits, spreading this kind of hate,” she further said, suggesting that Trump is somehow to blame for anti-Asian hatred.

Harris also mentioned Japanese internment camps but failed to recognize the fact those camps were put in place by Franklin Delano Roosevelt — a Democrat.

Breitbart noted:

Eight people were murdered this week at three massage parlors in Atlanta. Six of the victims were Asian. Though police said that there was no evidence of a racial motive, advocates have claimed that the event is only the latest in a wave of anti-Asian-American hate crimes. Democrats have also blamed former President Donald Trump, who took a tough stance against China and often referred to the coronavirus as the “China virus” (though he also praised and defended Asian-Americans.)

Biden, Breitbart added, called on Congress to pass something called the “COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act,” which would punish any crime motivated by “the actual or perceived relationship to the spread of COVID–19 of any person” due to the “race, color, religion, national origin, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, or disability of any person.” (Emphasis added.)

Translation: If we think you’re thinking something you shouldn’t be thinking, we’re gonna punish you.

Two things have become quite clear to us.

The Biden-Harris (or is it Harris-Biden?) regime HATES America. The current regime apparently thinks George Orwell’s “1984” is an instruction manual and not a warning.

On a final note, Cristina Laila reminds us at the Gateway Pundit that “…FBI statistics show that most of the anti-Asian violence in America actually comes from black males.”

Hmmm…

