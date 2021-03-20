https://saraacarter.com/cuomo-accuser-says-hillary-clinton-not-her-hero-anymore-after-her-response-to-sexual-harassment-claims/

The first of six women who has accused New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) of sexual harassment or misconduct, Lindsey Boylan, says former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is not her “hero” anymore.

In an interview with Ronan Farrow published Thursday in The New Yorker, Boylan — who worked as an adviser to Cuomo from 2015 to 2018 and is now a candidate for Manhattan borough president — describes a memory of Cuomo showing her a cigar box gifted to him from former President Bill Clinton and remembers idolizing Hillary Clinton.

According to the New Yorker piece, “Boylan said that the obvious reference to [Bill] Clinton’s sexual behavior disturbed her, because the Governor knew that she considered Hillary Clinton a role model.”

“It was deeply distressing,” Boylan told the magazine.

Having once described Hillary Clinton as “the great hero” of her life, Boylan said she now longer views it that way anymore after the former first lady issued a response to the mounting accusations against Cuomo.

“These stories are difficult to read,” the former secretary of state had said in a March 1 statement of the allegation against the governor, “and the allegations brought forth raise serious questions that the women who have come forward and all New Yorkers deserve answers to.”

Clinton also stated she was “glad to see that there will be a full, independent, and thorough investigation.”

However, Boylan was “dismayed” by her hero’s response, according to The New Yorker.

“There’s no way you don’t know who this man is if you’ve worked with, or around, him for decades,” Boylan told the publication.

From 1997 to 2001, Cuomo served as Secretary of Housing and Urban Development under then-President Clinton.

Back in December, Boylan was the first woman to notably accuse the governor of sexual harassment and misconduct, tweeting that Cuomo had “sexually harassed” her “for years” and would make comments about her appearance.

She didn’t provide further details on her allegations, though, until February 24, when she published an essay illustrating the alleged behavior from Cuomo while working from him. It was shortly after the essay’s publication that more women began to come forward.

Cuomo has apologized for making anyone feel uncomfortable with inappropriate comments and denied that he ever touched any woman inappropriately. New York Attorney General Letitia James (D) has launched an investigation into the allegations, and the governor has said that he will comply with the probe and wants to see the facts that come out of it.

These sexual harassment allegations—coupled with the nursing home scandal he’s also being investigated for by James and federal authorities—have led to a massive list of Democrats from New York and across the country calling for his resignation. Despite this, Cuomo has remained adamant that he’s not stepping down.

On top of this, State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie (D) has launched an impeachment investigation to lay the groundwork for impeachment proceedings. However, a majority of Assembly Democrats don’t support impeach currently, meaning impeachment efforts face an uphill battle until the investigations yield more information.

Notably, Boylan has said she doesn’t want to participate in Heastie’s “sham” investigation, which has been the source of controversy for the hiring of a law firm with a potential conflict of interest.

“What would be the point of survivors talking to investigators of your sham investigation @CarlHeastie? I am in conversation with other women who have no interest in your corrupt, cynical ‘investigation.’ Hard pass,” Boylan wrote in a Wednesday tweet.

What would be the point of survivors talking to investigators of your sham investigation @CarlHeastie? I am in conversation with other women who have no interest in your corrupt, cynical “investigation.” Hard pass. — Lindsey Boylan (@LindseyBoylan) March 17, 2021

