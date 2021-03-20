https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/de-blasio-chased-away-anti-asian-crime-vigil/

New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio (D-NY) was chased away from an anti-Asian crime vigil he was speaking at.

Some of those in attendance started out by heckling him while he was speaking.

From Bizpacreview:

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio’s attempt to participate in an anti-Asian crime vigil at Union Square this Friday fell by the wayside when the rallygoers reportedly heckled him and chased him away. TRENDING: Kamala Harris Takes Veiled Shot at Trump, Trashes America as a Racist and Xenophobic Country After Meeting with Asian Community in Georgia (VIDEO) Video footage from the event showed him trying to express his solidarity with all Asian Americans as some of the onlookers kept shouting “what are you going to do about it?”

Mayor Bill de Blasio met with criticism at an appearance in Peace Vigil for Victims of Asian Hate at Union Square. @nycitylens #AntiAsianHate #nycmayor #nyc pic.twitter.com/A0kjTk38kd — seiji yamashita (@seiyamashita3) March 20, 2021

Mayor Bill de Blasio is chased away by some hostile protesters at the #StopAsianHate rally in Union Sq park pic.twitter.com/QDjxWj1knF — Elad Eliahu (@elaadeliahu) March 19, 2021

While De Blasio attended the vigil claiming to care about the people in New York City his policies do the opposite.

This is what De Blasio’s New York City has become:

A Manhattan judge was attacked in broad daylight:

Police officers have been attacked:

Everyday people being beaten by mobs:

A cluster of Junkies Shoot Up Heroin in Broad Daylight:

Democrats have destroyed New York City.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

