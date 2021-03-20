https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/de-blasio-chased-away-anti-asian-crime-vigil/

New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio (D-NY) was chased away from an anti-Asian crime vigil he was speaking at.

Some of those in attendance started out by heckling him while he was speaking.

From Bizpacreview: 

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio’s attempt to participate in an anti-Asian crime vigil at Union Square this Friday fell by the wayside when the rallygoers reportedly heckled him and chased him away.

Video footage from the event showed him trying to express his solidarity with all Asian Americans as some of the onlookers kept shouting “what are you going to do about it?”

While De Blasio attended the vigil claiming to care about the people in New York City his policies do the opposite.

This is what De Blasio’s New York City has become:

Democrats have destroyed New York City.

