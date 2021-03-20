https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/dem-effort-expel-marjorie-taylor-greene-falls-apart/

Yesterday, Dem Rep. Jimmy Gomez (D-CA) introduced legislation to expel Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) from Congress.

I believe some of my @HouseGOP colleagues — and one in particular — wish harm upon this legislative body. I won’t watch @RepMTG threaten our democracy and do nothing. Today, I formally introduced a resolution to #ExpelGreene ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/FBrFJtAbvU — Rep. Jimmy Gomez (@RepJimmyGomez) March 19, 2021

That same day Twitter locked Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s account.

They later claimed it was an accident.

TRENDING: Kamala Harris Takes Veiled Shot at Trump, Trashes America as a Racist and Xenophobic Country After Meeting with Asian Community in Georgia (VIDEO)

That effort has fallen apart.

OANN reported:

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) dismissed a move to expel a Republican representative from Congress. On Friday, Pelosi said she did not want to be involved with the effort to kick out freshman Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.). “Members are very unhappy about what happened here and they can express themselves the way they do,” Pelosi stated. “What Mr. Gomez did is his own view and that is not leadership position.”

“Not leadership position” means it’s not going to happen.

Even Nancy Pelosi couldn’t find a real reason to expel Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

