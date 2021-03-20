https://dailycaller.com/2021/03/20/three-chicago-police-officer-shot-one-week/

A police officer was shot on Chicago’s West Side Saturday, making her the third department member injured by gunfire in one week, Chicago Sun-Times reported.

At about 11:25 a.m. in the neighborhood of Austin, Chicago police investigated reports of gunfire when a shooter opened fire at them, the Sun-Times reported. The gunman struck an officer in the hand as soon as more units arrived to find the shooter.

Police said a squad car transported the victim to Mount Sinai Hospital. Another officer was hospitalized for “minor distress,” according to Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford. (RELATED: Elderly Woman And Teen Among 5 Killed, 32 Shot In Chicago Weekend Violence)

The suspect, who was holed up inside a building, surrendered himself before being taken into custody by a SWAT team, CPD spokesman Tom Ahern and Superintendent David Brown said, according to the Sun-Times. Police found a gun at the scene.

Brown said the woman was in “good spirits,” but still has pain, the newspaper reported.

Two gunmen attacked an off-duty officer in Chicago Monday at a red light on the South Side, according to Chicago Sun-Times. Another reportedly shot an on-duty Chicago police sergeant while standing in a police station parking lot.