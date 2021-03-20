https://www.dailywire.com/news/education-insanity-top-10-stories-of-the-week-vol-7

Welcome back to Education Insanity, a weekly column updating you on the most insane events taking place in our nation’s schools. Here we’ll delve into the growing presence of critical race theory, the ideology that claims that America is irredeemably rooted in racism, and “woke” culture.

Let’s get started.

10. University of Georgia Science Professor Bans Students From Using Fox News As Source – Young America’s Foundation

An ecology professor at the University of Georgia told students that Fox News is not a credible source for news, though The New York Times and CNN are. Students were asked to refrain from using sources like Fox News and National Inquirer on an assignment, according to the Young America’s Foundation.

9. Law School Deans Chastise Student Body As Too White – Washington Free Beacon

Two deans at Case Western Reserve University law school in Ohio criticized the student body for being “excessively” white after a study declared that the law school was the 144th most white school in the nation. According to email correspondence obtained by The Washington Free Beacon, deans Jessica Berg and Micahel Scharf said they were upset that the school was considered in the top 200 “whitest law schools in America in 2021.”

8. Georgetown Donates $1 Million To Racial Reparations Org – The Daily Wire

Georgetown University contributed $1 million in funding to a Catholic order that pledged to raise money for racial reparations. On Tuesday, The New York Times announced that a Catholic order pledged to raise $100 million for the descendants of slaves once owned by Georgetown University via a new foundation. In an email to students, Georgetown’s president announced that the school contributed $1 million to the foundation.

7. North Carolina’s Largest School District Launches Campaign Against ‘Whiteness In Educational Spaces’ – City Journal

North Carolina’s largest school district launched a campaign against “whiteness in educational spaces” and encouraged teachers to ignore white parent’s concerns about “critical race theory” curriculum because “white parent’s children are benefiting from the system.” The campaign was launched at an equity training for the Wake County Public School System.

6. Elite Private Academy Refuses To Show Race-Based Curriculum To Parents – The Daily Wire

An elite private school in Ohio refuses to share copies of its race-based curriculum with parents, even as students were subjected to a “civil disobedience” walkout orchestrated by the school’s top leadership. For the price of $30,000 per year, students at Columbus Academy are being taught left-wing political opinions as fact, according to parents at the school.

5. Columbia Hosts Six Graduation Ceremonies Segregated By Race, Sexuality, Income Level – The College Fix

Columbia University is set to host six separate graduation ceremonies based on sex, race, and income in the name of “multiculturalism.” The graduations will “complement” the existing school-wide ceremonies. The school claims that the segregated events will “provide a more intimate setting for students and guests to gather.”

4. Revealed: California Schools Are Using COVID Relief For Teacher Bonuses – The Daily Mail

Multiple California public school districts are reportedly using COVID-19 relief funds to pay teachers bonuses. Reopen California Schools, a parent advocacy group, posted a slew of memos and announcements from different school districts across California that show they plan on using the money from the latest coronavirus bailout package to pay “one-time” bonuses to teachers and staff. The money is intended to be spent on reopening schools.

3. Bi-Racial High School Senior Who Can Pass For White Receives Failing Grade After Refusing To Publicly Confess His ‘White Dominance’ – The Daily Mail

A biracial high school student failed a mandatory sociology class after he refused to confess that he had “white dominance” at his public charter school. William Clark is a senior at Democracy Preparatory Academy in Las Vegas. Gabrielle Clark, William’s single mother, filed a lawsuit against the school alleging that her son’s First Amendment rights were violated.

2. Teachers Compile List Of Parents Who Question Racial Curriculum, Plot War On Them – The Daily Wire

A group of current and former teachers and others in Loudoun County, Virginia, compiled a lengthy list of parents suspected of disagreeing with school system actions, including its teaching of controversial racial concepts — with a stated purpose in part to “infiltrate,” use “hackers” to silence parents’ communications, and “expose these people publicly.” The plotting took place in a 624-member private Facebook group called “Anti-Racist Parents of Loudoun County.”

1. Chicago Teachers Union Prez Tells Members: Don’t Reveal You Got Vaccine If It Means You Return To School – The Daily Wire

The president of the Chicago Teachers Union instructed members to omit mentioning that they had received the vaccine for COVID-19 if “it could negatively impact any accommodations you have been granted or requested.”

Chicago Teachers Union President Jesse Sharkey said, “the union is not going to agree that CPS can violate the plain language of our MOA. So, for now, the union does not have an agreement with CPS on this issue and we do not believe they can mandate disclosure until we complete negotiations. We recommend CTU members wait to complete the disclosure survey if you believe it could negatively impact any accommodations you have been granted or requested.”

