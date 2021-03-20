https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/eu-invites-antisemitic-group-muslim-brotherhood-ties-racism-summit/

Guest post by Richard Abelson

At the “European Anti-Racism Summit” on Friday March 19, the EU invited a representative of the European Network Against Racism (ENAR), which is tied to the Muslim Brotherhood, who support the violent “Black Lives Matter” movement and incite against Jewish organizations in the name of “combating hate speech”.

“We need to talk about racism. And we need to act,” the website quotes Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. It is no longer enough to reject racism and to practice equal treatment, according to neo-Marxist critical race theory: ” We have to be active against it.”

The EU invited the spokeswoman for the European Network Against Racism (ENAR) Karen Taylor, who railed against the presence of speakers from Jewish organizations. “The Commission has refused to rescind the invitation to European Jewish Congress (EJC) to speak at the EU Summit after being made aware of a video uploaded to YouTube, which was still available until recently, in which EJC’s President Dr. Moshe Kantor engages in hate speech that stigmatizes and demonizes Muslims and migrants, including by alluding to the need for population control. The European Commission has jeopardized the integrity of the EU Summit and the Anti-Racism Action Plan, as well as its constructive collaboration with civil society, by giving a platform to an organization who has refused to distance itself from his statements, despite calls to do so,” said ENAR. It was not clear what video they were referring to.

Several leading figures of ENAR are close to the Muslim Brotherhood, such as council member Intisar Kherigi, daughter of Rached Ghannouchi, co-founder of the Ennahdha party, the Tunisian arm of the Muslim Brotherhood. ENAR boss Michaël Privot was a member of the Muslim Brotherhood until 2008.

The EU financed ENAR from 2014-2019 with a total of 5,422,678 Euros, whose members include the “Forum of European Muslim Youth & Student Organizations” (FEMYSO). FEMYSO is a front organization of the Muslim Brotherhood, the German Bundestag Research Service wrote in 2015.

FEMYSO in turn acts as a lobbying organization in Brussels , protesting against the new EU commission 2019, calling it “not diverse“ enough and therefore “far-right.“ So the EU is paying a Muslim Brotherhood front group via another NGO to lobby itself and accuse EU Commissioner Ursula von der Leyen of having “adopted steps within the rhetoric and direction of those who vilify the full diversity of Europe” which “feed into nationalist and fascist agendas.”

ENAR spokeswoman Karen Taylor is political advisor for human rights of the Social Democrats in the German Bundestag. Taylor heads “political communication” at “Each One Teach One eV”, a “community-based education and empowerment project” that “advocates the interests of Black, African and Afro-Diasporic people,” writes the Jüdische Rundschau: “Anti-Semitism and racism are deliberately conflated, so that Muslims can be portrayed as the ‘new Jews’,” the Jewish Review objected to Taylor’s work.

