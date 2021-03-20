https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/feds-probe-nursing-home-deaths-circling-new-york-governor-cuomo/

A federal probe into the cover-up of nursing home deaths by New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s administration is circling in on him, according to reports.

The New York Post reported:

The FBI and Brooklyn federal prosecutors are circling closer to Gov. Andrew Cuomo as they probe if he and his administration provided false data to minimize nursing home resident deaths from COVID-19, sources told The Post Friday night. Investigators have contacted lawyers for Cuomo’s aides, interviewed senior state Health Department officials and subpoenaed the governor’s office for documents relating to the alleged data coverup, the sources said. TRENDING: Kamala Harris Takes Veiled Shot at Trump, Trashes America as a Racist and Xenophobic Country After Meeting with Asian Community in Georgia (VIDEO) The New York Times first reported the probe earlier Friday, citing four unnamed sources with knowledge of the investigation.

Back in February, New York Governor Cuomo’s top aide Melissa DeRosa reportedly admitted they hid the number of nursing home deaths so that the Feds wouldn’t find out the real number.

She said they “froze” them out of fear federal prosecutors would use it against them.

In February, The New York Post reported on this:

Governor Cuomo’s top aide privately apologized to Democratic lawmakers for withholding the state’s nursing-home death toll from COVID-19 — telling them “we froze” out of fear the true numbers would “be used against us” by federal prosecutors, The Post has learned. The stunning admission of a cover-up was made by Secretary to the Governor Melissa DeRosa during a video conference call with state Democratic leaders in which she said the Cuomo administration had rebuffed a legislative request for the tally in August because “right around the same time, [then-President Donald Trump] turns this into a giant political football,” according to an audio recording of the two-hour-plus meeting. “He starts tweeting that we killed everyone in nursing homes,” DeRosa said. “He starts going after [New Jersey Gov. Phil] Murphy, starts going after [California Gov. Gavin] Newsom, starts going after [Michigan Gov.] Gretchen Whitmer.”

Cuomo also sent COVID patients into developmentally disabled centers.

Jack Posobiec said it best: “They all belong in jail. All of them.”

