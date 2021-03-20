https://www.oann.com/fla-sen-rick-scott-blasts-dems-over-push-to-abolish-filibuster/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=fla-sen-rick-scott-blasts-dems-over-push-to-abolish-filibuster

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 3:50 PM PT – Saturday, March 20, 2021

Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) criticized his colleagues across the aisle who have pushed for the elimination of the filibuster. During an interview Friday, he said Democrats have been “absolute hypocrites,” noting they opposed scrapping the filibuster during the Trump administration.

Scott also said nothing would get done in the chamber if Democrats successfully eliminate the long-standing procedure. The Florida senator also suggested Republicans would seek to slow down proceedings.

Scott then starkly warned Americans that Democrats just want to be in control.

“The reason we have the filibuster is to make sure the minority party has the influence on the final legislation,” he noted. “[Democrats] have been very clear they have no interest in talking to Republicans. Remember when the two Republicans went over to meet with Biden? [There was] zero interest in talking about the so-called stimulus bill, which has nothing to do with COVID. So they just want power.”

🚨ICYMI: Even though Washington’s dysfunction is at an all-time high, with Democrats refusing to negotiate on even the most common-sense issues, I’ll never stop fighting to reform Washington and make it work for Florida families: https://t.co/fnYRp6BAcb — Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) March 19, 2021

The Republican senator also pointed out the Senate is split evenly and the American people did not vote for a far-left agenda.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

