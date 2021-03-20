https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/flashback-biden-stumbled-february-climbing-air-force-one-steps/

Friday’s episode of Joe Biden stumbling and falling while climbing the stairs to Air Force One is not the first time Biden has had trouble keeping his footing ascending the stairs to board a presidential plane. On Monday, February 8, as The Gateway Pundit reported at the time, Biden stumbled while climbing the shorter stairs for the smaller than the usual AF1 Air Force C-32 plane at New Castle Air National Guard Base in Delaware for a return flight to the White House. Biden had spent the weekend at his Delaware home ‘packing.’

Screen images from pool video show Biden suddenly stumbling and then catching himself:

That incident was noted by some in the media like Fox’s News Now and The Hill, but it did not get much attention as it was a one time slip where Biden quickly caught himself–unlike on Friday when Biden flailed about, stumbling three times and fell before righting himself. Looking back, the February incident could be seen as an early onset of a worsening condition. While there was speculation Friday that the stumbles were related to a hairline fracture in Biden’s right foot in late November, Biden did not appear to favor the foot after either incident and continued climbing as soon as he was able.

WATCH: President Joe Biden departs New Castle Air National Guard Base to head back to Washington DC. pic.twitter.com/HFxJ6U2wbt — The Hill (@thehill) February 8, 2021

Longer pool video of Biden arrival at the airport at this link.

Video of Friday’s stumbles:

White House Communications Director Kate Bedingfield played down Friday’s stumbling and falling by Biden, “I know folks have seen that President Biden slipped on his way up the stairs to AF1, but I’m happy to report that he is just fine and did not even require any attention from the medical team who travels with him. Nothing more than a misstep on the stairs.”

I know folks have seen that President Biden slipped on his way up the stairs to AF1, but I’m happy to report that he is just fine and did not even require any attention from the medical team who travels with him. Nothing more than a misstep on the stairs. — Kate Bedingfield (@WHCommsDir) March 19, 2021

Earlier, Deputy White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre tried to blame the wind for Biden’s difficulties on the stairs, “WH deputy press secretary @KJP46 tells reporters on AF1 that Biden is doing fine after stumble. “It was very windy. I almost fell coming up the steps myself. He is doing 100 percent,” she said. “He’s doing fine. He’s preparing for the trip just fine.” via pooler @robcrilly”

WH deputy press secretary @KJP46 tells reporters on AF1 that Biden is doing fine after stumble. “It was very windy. I almost fell coming up the steps myself. He is doing 100 percent,” she said. “He’s doing fine. He’s preparing for the trip just fine.” via pooler @robcrilly https://t.co/OHpbWc5elj — Emily Goodin (@Emilylgoodin) March 19, 2021

