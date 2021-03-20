https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/544176-florida-tops-2-million-coronavirus-infections

Florida on Saturday reached a total of 2 million coronavirus infections since the pandemic began, according to data from the Florida Department of Health.

The Sunshine State reported more than 5,000 new coronavirus infections logged on Friday, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 2,004,362 cases Saturday.

Of the cumulative cases, about 1.9 million Florida residents have tested positive while 36,990 nonresidents have tested positive in the state for the disease.

Florida also logged 32,713 cumulative deaths among residents as of Saturday, and 624 nonresident deaths.

Florida is now the third state to cross 2 million coronavirus infection threshold.

California was the first to reach the grim milestone in December, and has now logged more than 3.5 million cumulative infections.

Texas reached reached 2 million cases in January, and currently, the state has a total of 2.3 million infections.

But amid these grim statistics, 4,819,429 people in Florida have received doses of vaccines thus far. Of that number, 2.1 million have received one dose of either Pfizer or Moderna’s two dose regimen.

An additional 2.5 million have been fully vaccinated with vaccines from Pfizer or Moderna, while an additional 145,000 have received Johnson & Johnson’s one-shot vaccine.

Overall, coronavirus infections have declined in the U.S. over the past couple of months. According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the current seven-day average of new cases is 53,200, a decrease from its highest peak of 249,389 on Jan. 11.

The CDC also reported on Saturday that 16.7 percent of the adult population has been fully vaccinated for COVID-19, representing roughly 1 in every 6 adults.

