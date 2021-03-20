https://www.oann.com/fmr-secy-of-state-pompeo-doubtful-of-who-covid-investigation/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=fmr-secy-of-state-pompeo-doubtful-of-who-covid-investigation

UPDATED 7:00 PM PT – Saturday, March 20, 2021

The former secretary of state has called the World Health Organization’s investigation of the coronavirus origins into question. During an interview Friday, Mike Pompeo said it will be important for everyone to look closely at the report when it comes out.

EXCLUSIVE: @mikepompeo speaks with the Washington Examiner about his thoughts on the origins of the deadly coronavirus pandemic in China and the Chinese Communist Party’s role in covering up the outbreak and blocking of a real and credible investigation.https://t.co/CCYRMcKkMC — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) March 20, 2021

He added, he’s concerned it won’t reflect what actually took place. Pompeo went on to point to the declassified intelligence that appears to point to the Wuhan Lab of Virology playing a role in the pandemic.

He also said investigators have not had access to the information they’ve needed to conduct a thorough and accurate report.

