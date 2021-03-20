https://www.oann.com/fmr-secy-of-state-pompeo-doubtful-of-who-covid-investigation/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=fmr-secy-of-state-pompeo-doubtful-of-who-covid-investigation

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 27: Former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo addresses the Conservative Political Action Conference held in the Hyatt Regency on February 27, 2021 in Orlando, Florida. Begun in 1974, CPAC brings together conservative organizations, activists, and world leaders to discuss issues important to them. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

UPDATED 7:00 PM PT – Saturday, March 20, 2021

The former secretary of state has called the World Health Organization’s investigation of the coronavirus origins into question. During an interview Friday, Mike Pompeo said it will be important for everyone to look closely at the report when it comes out.

He added, he’s concerned it won’t reflect what actually took place. Pompeo went on to point to the declassified intelligence that appears to point to the Wuhan Lab of Virology playing a role in the pandemic.

This aerial view shows the P4 laboratory (C) on the campus of the Wuhan Institute of Virology in Wuhan in China's central Hubei province on May 27, 2020. - Opened in 2018, the P4 lab conducts research on the world's most dangerous diseases and has been accused by some top US officials of being the source of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. China's foreign minister on May 24 said the country was "open" to international cooperation to identify the source of the disease, but any investigation must be led by the World Health Organization and "free of political interference". (Photo by Hector RETAMAL / AFP) (Photo by HECTOR RETAMAL/AFP via Getty Images)

He also said investigators have not had access to the information they’ve needed to conduct a thorough and accurate report.

