Former Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe revealed Friday that an upcoming report will disclose that government officials have recorded more unidentified flying objects that are “difficult to explain.”

Ratcliffe’s remarks boost expectations for an upcoming government report about UFOs put into motion by the second pandemic-related stimulus bill.

The law, signed into law by former President Donald Trump last December,

forced U.S. spy agencies and the Pentagon to disclose what they know about UFOs to the Senate Intelligence and Armed Services Committees within 180 days.

What did Ratcliffe say?

Speaking with Fox News host Maria Bartiromo, Ratcliffe explained what the government report could disclose.

“There are a lot more sightings than have been made public. Some of those have been declassified,” Ratcliffe said. “And when we talk about sightings, we are talking about objects that have seen by Navy or Air Force pilots, or have been picked up by satellite imagery that, frankly, engage in actions that are difficult to explain. Movements that are hard to replicate that we don’t have the technology for or traveling at speeds that exceed the sound barrier without a sonic boom.”

Ratcliffe added that government officials have attempted to find a “plausible solution” for the UFOs — but admitted “there are instances where we don’t have good explanations for some of the things we’ve seen.”

“There have been sightings all over the world,” Ratcliffe explained. “When we talk about sightings, the other thing I will tell you is, it’s not just a pilot or just a satellite, or some intelligence collection. Usually we have multiple sensors that are picking up these things, and some of these are unexplained phenomenon, and there is actually quite a few more than have been made public.”







What is the background?

Government interest in disclosing additional UFO-related intelligence has been growing in recent years.

More

from the Washington Examiner:

The Defense Department announced in September that then-Deputy Secretary of Defense David Norquist approved the creation of an Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force on Aug. 4, and the government group would be led by the Navy under the “cognizance” of the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Intelligence and Security. Videos from the Navy were released last year through the Freedom of Information Act that showed UFOs moving at incredible speeds and performing seemingly impossible aerial maneuvers. One of the videos was shot in November 2004; the other two were shot in January 2015. The three videos were code-named “FLIR1,” “Gimbal,” and “GoFast.”

In fact, Ratcliffe said that he attempted to declassify some government intelligence on UFOs during his tenure as DNI, but was unsuccessful.

Anything else?

Just last month there was a UFO reported by American Airlines pilots for which the Federal Aviation Administration had no answer.

“A pilot reported seeing an object over New Mexico shortly after noon local time on Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021. FAA air traffic controllers did not see any object in the area on their radarscopes,” the FAA said, Forbes reported.

