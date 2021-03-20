https://redstate.com/jenniferoo/2021/03/20/former-los-angeles-mayor-antonio-villaraigosa-may-be-positioning-himself-as-the-lone-democrat-in-californias-recall-election-n346986
About The Author
Related Posts
A Delusional Liz Cheney Claims President Trump Does Not Have ‘Role As A Leader’ Of the Republican Party Going Forward
February 8, 2021
Official Military Twitter Accounts Start Attacking Tucker Carlson in Shocking, Highly Politicized Display
March 13, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy