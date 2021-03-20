https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/all-things-trump/former-president-trump-reportedly-going-return-social-media-his?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Former President Trump will return to social media on his own new platform in around two or three months, Jason Miller said.

“But I do think that we’re gonna see President Trump returning to social media in probably about two or three months here with his own platform,” Miller said during an interview on Fox News Channel’s program Media Buzz. “And this is something that I think will be the hottest ticket in social media. It’s gonna completely redefine the game and everybody is gonna be waiting and watching to see what exactly President Trump does, but it will be his own platform.”

Miller said “it’s not just one company that’s approached the president, there’ve been numerous companies. But I think the president does know what direction that he wants to head here. And this new platform is gonna be big, and everyone wants him. He’s gonna bring millions and millions, tens of millions of people to this new platform.”

Trump, who has been ousted from major digital platforms like Twitter and Facebook, has been issuing statements to get his messages out into the public square. Facebook’s move to indefinitely suspend Trump’s access to both his Facebook and Instagram accounts has been referred by the social media giant to its independent oversight board, which will decide whether to uphold or overturn the company’s decision.

