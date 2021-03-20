https://justthenews.com/government/security/former-trump-intel-chief-says-some-recorded-ufo-behaviors-defy-explanation?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

With U.S. spy agencies facing a late spring deadline to reveal what they know about UFOs, the Trump administration’s former intelligence chief is building suspense by declaring some unexplained sightings involve technologies and capabilities that humans don’t possess.

“When we talk about sightings, we are talking about objects that have seen by Navy or Air Force pilots, or have been picked up by satellite imagery that frankly engage in actions that are difficult to explain,” former Director of National Intelligence John Racliffe said.

‘Movements that are hard to replicate that we don’t have the technology for. Or traveling at speeds that exceed the sound barrier without a sonic boom,” he told Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo last week.

Congress in December gave U.S. spy agencies a 180-day deadline to disclose what they knew about UFOs, and the reports are expected before June 1. Ratcliffe said the Trump administration had hoped to release the data before it left office in January, but the declassifications weren’t complete.

Ratcliffe suggested Americans will be surprised by the volume of sightings where multiple corroborations have been made.

‘When we talk about sightings, the other thing I will tell you is, it’s not just a pilot or just a satellite, or some intelligence collection,’ he explained. “Usually we have multiple sensors that are picking up these things, and some of these are unexplained phenomenon, and there is actually quite a few more than have been made public.”

The most recent sighting occurred last month when an American Airlines pilot reported seeing a missile-like object fly over his jet in the skies over Arizona. The Federal Aviation Administration said it could not explain the event.

“A pilot reported seeing an object over New Mexico shortly after noon local time on Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021,” the agency said. “FAA air traffic controllers did not see any object in the area on their radarscopes.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

