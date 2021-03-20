https://redstate.com/jenvanlaar/2021/03/20/gascon-dropped-attempted-trainwrecking-charges-against-blm-protesters-despite-strong-evidence-retaliated-against-dda-opposing-n345905
About The Author
Related Posts
Marble Halls & Silver Screens With Sarah Lee Ep. 70: The 'Deconstructing Trump's Term, Midnight Sky, and Gagging Hollywood' Edition
January 8, 2021
Andrea Mitchell Tried to 'School' Ted Cruz, Gets Completely Wrecked
February 11, 2021
Complaints Continue About Trump’s Hostility Towards the Press as Journalists Are Calling to Shut Down Outlets
January 28, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy