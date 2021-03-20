https://thepoliticalinsider.com/governor-desantis-florida-wont-take-part-in-vaccine-passports/

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced that the Sunshine State won’t have any part in issuing vaccine passports, calling it a “bad idea.”

“I just want to make very clear in Florida, we are not doing any vaccine passports,” DeSantis said. “All those experts said that it was a bad idea. I think it’s a bad idea and so that will not happen.”

The Republican Governor added that people are free to choose their path when it comes to the vaccine, “but under no circumstances will the state be asking you to show proof of vaccination.”

“That’s not how you get society back to normal so we’re rejecting any vaccine passports here in the state of Florida,” added DeSantis.

“I just want to make very clear in Florida, we are not doing any vaccine passports,” Gov. Ron DeSantis said during his news conference on Thursday afternoon. “I think it’s a bad idea. And so that will not happen. pic.twitter.com/2WdcUzdjJO — sally (@sallyKP) March 19, 2021

RELATED: Department of Defense Releases Image of COVID Vaccination Cards To Be Issued

No Vaccine Passports In Florida – DeSantis

Governor DeSantis suggested that any private businesses trying to force COVID vaccination passports on individuals would be dealt with by the state.

“If folks try to start doing it privately,” he said, “we may have a role to play there as well because I do think it is unacceptable.”

The CDC recently told NBC News that they have “not yet issued guidance on management of vaccinated people during travel” but declined to say whether vaccine passports would be issued in time for summer.

A Covid-19 test or vaccination-verification app has already been developed and is being tested on some flights in the state of Hawaii.

The European Union has unveiled a plan to issue “Digital Green Certificates” to all of its citizens.

‘We’re are not doing it’: Florida won’t require vaccine passports, DeSantis says https://t.co/VLtpOSLINd pic.twitter.com/I1lJsGQ8NQ — South Florida Sun Sentinel (@SunSentinel) March 18, 2021

RELATED: Democrats Launch Group Dedicated Solely To Ousting Florida Governor Ron DeSantis

DeSantis Has Navigated Pandemic Better Than Most

Dr. Jay Bhattacharya joined DeSantis in voicing his disapproval of vaccine passports, noting hesitancy in getting the immunization tends to be higher in poor and minority populations.

He compared it to Jim Crow laws.

“We’re going to then turn around and say, ‘You have to have a vaccine passport to participate in American life?’ Bhattacharya facetiously asked. “It’s going to be a new vaccine Jim Crow.”

He added, “It’s a huge, huge mistake that will undermine trust in public health, and I think it’s just morally, it’s just morally wrong.”

Covid jab done. ✅ Oxford AztraZeneca, of course.✅ Thanks to all the amazing scientists & medics who delivered the Covid vaccine. ✅ No thanks to vaccine passports. ❌ No one should need a vaccine passport to live as a free citizen in their own country. ❌ pic.twitter.com/NHtN7Sm1Dq — Julia Hartley-Brewer (@JuliaHB1) March 19, 2021

DeSantis has proven to have navigated the COVID-19 pandemic more effectively than many blue-state governors – including former media darling Andrew Cuomo.

“We look around in other parts of our country and in too many places we see schools closed, businesses shuttered and lives destroyed,” DeSantis said during a speech at CPAC.

“Florida got it right and the lockdown states got it wrong.”

DESANTIS: “Florida got it right and the lockdown states got it wrong.” #CPAC2021

pic.twitter.com/dhwsIbNAxz — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 26, 2021

Even the New York Times had to admit Florida feels like what America used to be before the coronavirus entered our lives.

“Much of the state has a boomtown feel,” they write, “a sense of making up for months of lost time.”

“That debate about reopening schools? It came and went months ago. Children have been in classrooms since the fall.”

Not everyone is impressed, however.

A group of Democrats announced earlier this week the formation of ‘Ron Be Gone,’ a new political group “solely dedicated to taking on [Florida Governor] Ron DeSantis.”

Part of their complaint is the governor’s pandemic response which they compare to that of former President Donald Trump.

DeSantis currently sits at second in The Political Insider’s poll of who readers want to see as the Republican nominee in 2024.

Now is the time to support and share the sources you trust.

The Political Insider ranks #16 on Feedspot’s “Top 70 Conservative Political Blogs, Websites & Influencers in 2021.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

