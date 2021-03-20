https://www.oann.com/hawley-china-believes-it-can-roll-the-biden-admin/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=hawley-china-believes-it-can-roll-the-biden-admin

UPDATED 2:20 PM PT – Saturday, March 20, 2021

Missouri Senator Josh Hawley (R) commented on the first in-person meeting between the Biden administration and Chinese officials. He said China now thinks it can just push the U.S. around.

Hawley took to Twitter on Friday and said the communist regime believes it can “roll the administration.” This came in response to a tweet from Jordan Schneider, an analyst for the Rhodium Group focused on China.

#china believes it can roll the Biden administration https://t.co/5S8wjfk3bJ — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) March 19, 2021

Schneider pointed out how Chinese officials “by and large held their tongue when engaging with the Trump administration,” but pulled out the brass knuckles in their very first interaction with the Biden administration.

