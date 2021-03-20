https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/not-charge-steve-hilton-fox-observes-biden-known-months/

Steve Hilton on FOX News stated what we’ve all known for months “He’s not in Charge!” – Referring to Joe Biden.

According to Daily Caller:

Fox News host Steve Hilton said Friday that President Joe Biden’s gaffes and stumbles prove, “He’s not in charge.” “The capacity of our commander-in-chief is a vital public issue. It’s not just this gaffe, there’s one of these almost every day where he seems to forget where he is or what he’s doing, he stumbles and mumbles,” Hilton said on Fox News’ “The Faulkner Focus.”

We’ve known for months that Joe Biden was not all there. Yet the Democrats put this senile old man up as their candidate. It didn’t matter. They could have put up a stuffed teddy bear, they were going to steal the election regardless.

The Democrats played this game but no one bought it. They only allowed reporters near Biden who would keep their secret hidden – that Joe Biden was out to lunch.

This is a big reason why we know this election was stolen – no one was excited about Biden – no one.

But who was running the Biden show? We suspect a number of individuals. We also believe this is illegal and unconstitutional. We vote for one person for president, not for some foreigners who don’t have America’s best interests at heart.

Of course, Joe Biden is out to lunch. And he’s become a joke on the international stage.

