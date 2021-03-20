https://www.oann.com/hud-secretary-accused-of-violating-the-hatch-act/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=hud-secretary-accused-of-violating-the-hatch-act

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE - DECEMBER 11: Rep. Marcia Fudge (D-OH) delivers remarks after being introduced as U.S. President-elect Joe Biden’s nominee to head the Department of Housing and Urban Affairs at the Queen Theater on December 11, 2020 in Wilmington, Delaware. President-elect Joe Biden is continuing to round out his domestic team with the announcement of his choices for cabinet secretaries of Veterans Affairs and Agriculture, and the heads of his domestic policy council and the U.S. Trade Representative. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

UPDATED 7:40 AM PT – Saturday, March 20, 2021

Marcia Fudge, Joe Biden’s secretary of Housing and Urban Development, was accused of violating the Hatch Act.

At her first White House press briefing on Thursday, Fudge was asked if she had an opinion on who might fill her seat in Congress now that her confirmation has been secured. While she did not comment on the outlook in her district, she did offer her support to two Democrats eyeing to flip the Senate seat of Ohio Sen. Rob Portman (R), who will be retiring in 2022.

US Vice President Kamala Harris presides over the ceremonial swearing-in for Housing and Urban Development Secretary Marcia Fudge (on screen C) in the South Court Auditorium, next to the White House, in Washington, DC on March 10, 2021. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

“Oh absolutely, I have two friends who are thinking about it, Tim Ryan of course, I understand Anne Lilly is thinking about it,” Fudge said. “I mean, I think we’re going to put a good person in that race no matter who we choose, but they’re both friends. I think we have a good shot at it.”

The Hatch Act does not allow anyone but the president and his senior advisers to make politically opinionated remarks on federal property. As of Friday, neither the White House nor the Department of Housing and Urban Development had released a comment.

