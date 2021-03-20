https://www.theepochtimes.com/hud-secretary-endorses-democrats-at-white-house-podium-in-possible-violation-of-the-hatch-act_3742322.html

The newly sworn-in secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development may have violated an ethics law by endorsing Democrat candidates in a Senate race.

Housing Secretary Marcia Fudge, a former U.S. representative, in her first press conference in office, told reporters on Thursday that she had two friends who were mulling running for the Senate seat being vacated by Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio).

“Tim Ryan of course is thinking about it. I understand that Nan Whaley is thinking about it. I mean, I think we’re going to put a good person in that race no matter who we choose, but they’re both friends. I think we have a good shot at it. I know people have written off Ohio. I haven’t written off Ohio. I believe we can win the Senate race,” she said.

Ryan is a U.S. representative and Whaley is the mayor of Dayton, Ohio. Both are Democrats.

Experts said the remarks may have violated the Hatch Act, which bars federal employees from using their positions while engaged in political activity.

“Under the Hatch Act, if you are giving an official policy talk at the White House, you cannot talk about the prospects for the Democratic Party or Republican Party in an Ohio Senate race. It’s completely inappropriate and would violate the Hatch Act,” Richard Painter, the top White House ethics lawyer during George W. Bush’s administration, told the Washington Post.

“It is entering a dangerous territory when an official starts talking about a specific race and about which party can win and about their own party,” added Noah Bookbinder, president of Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics.

The White House, the Department of Housing and Urban Development, and the Office of Special Counsel (OSC) didn’t immediately return inquiries.

The office is charged with probing possible Hatch Act violations.

Fudge told news outlets in a statement that she should not have answered the question.

“When I was discussing getting relief to the American People and the American Rescue Plan from the briefing room on Thursday, I answered a question from a reporter related to Ohio politics,” she said. “I acknowledge that I should have stuck with my first instinct and not answered the question. I take these things seriously and I want to assure the American people that I am focused on meeting the needs of our country.”

OSC officials found that multiple officials in the Trump administration violated the Hatch Act, including former adviser Kellyanne Conway.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

