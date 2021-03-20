https://www.dailywire.com/news/i-didnt-lose-to-him-trump-mocks-bidens-stumble-on-air-force-one-steps

Former President Donald Trump mocked President Joe Biden on Friday for having fallen while climbing the stairs to Air Force One.

“I watched as Joe Biden went up the stairs today … and I said, ‘I didn’t lose to him,’ which we didn’t lose to him,” Trump said in video depicting him at a podium at his Mar-a-Lago resort. “Almost 75 million votes and probably a lot more than that.”

WATCH:

Former President Trump responds to President #BidenFall “I watch as Joe Biden went up the stairs today and I said ‘I didn’t lose to him,’ which we didn’t lose to him. Almost 75 million votes and probably a lot more than that” Video credit → Robert Petosian via TikTok pic.twitter.com/oDgKi2kByv — Mona Salama (@MonaSalama_) March 20, 2021

Biden made headlines Friday when he fell several times attempting to ascend the steps to board Air Force One.

WATCH:

Biden takes a big fall climbing into Air Force One. pic.twitter.com/6jCzaWPi3i — Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) March 19, 2021

As The Daily Wire reported:

President Joe Biden fell while walking up the stairs to board Air Force One on Friday as he was preparing to go to Atlanta to visit with community leaders after this week’s tragedy in the city. Videos posted online showed Biden, 78, repeatedly stumbling while trying to walk up the stairs as he grasped the rail the entire time. Eventually, Biden was able to get up the stairs and he turned around and gave a salute.

The White House blamed Biden’s fall on the wind, with White House Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre saying, “It’s pretty windy outside. It’s very windy. I almost fell coming up the steps myself. He is doing 100 percent fine.”

“I know folks have seen that President Biden slipped on his way up the stairs to AF1, but I’m happy to report that he is just fine and did not even require any attention from the medical team who travels with him. Nothing more than a misstep on the stairs,” White House Communications Director Kate Bedingfield said.

I know folks have seen that President Biden slipped on his way up the stairs to AF1, but I’m happy to report that he is just fine and did not even require any attention from the medical team who travels with him. Nothing more than a misstep on the stairs. — Kate Bedingfield (@WHCommsDir) March 19, 2021

“It wasn’t the wind, folks,” Donald Trump Jr. tweeted along with a joke video that showed his father knocking Biden over with a series of well-aimed golf balls.

It wasn’t the wind folks. pic.twitter.com/jYc01dBZCe — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) March 19, 2021

“I remember the press bashing Trump for touching the rail once. Biden falls repeatedly but I’m sure he’s the picture of health,” Trump Jr. further commented. “No wonder all our enemies are pouncing simultaneously and mocking him publicly.”

I remember the press bashing Trump for touching the rail once. Biden falls repeatedly but I’m sure he’s the picture of health. No wonder all our enemies are pouncing simultaneously and mocking him publicly. pic.twitter.com/R1qN9DDHFW — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) March 19, 2021

During the campaign, Biden called out Trump for carefully stepping down a ramp at West Point.

“Look at how he steps and look how I step. Watch how I run up ramps and he stumbles down ramps. Okay, c’mon,” Biden said in response to a reporter asking about his fitness for office. “It’s a legitimate question to ask. Legitimate question to ask of both of us. Thank God my health is good, but I’m a great respecter of fate. I realize that anything can happen to anybody at any age, any time. But I promise you, I would not be running unless I was in very good health. I work out every morning, and I am in relatively good shape. As my mother would say, knock on wood.”

WATCH:

Biden went to say that it’s a “legitimate question” to ask both candidates about their health “I’m a great respecter of fate, I realize anything can happen to anybody at any age, any time. But I promise you I would not be running unless I was in very good health.” pic.twitter.com/Qjjgl4BN68 — Johnny Verhovek (@JTHVerhovek) September 7, 2020

Related: WH Blames Wind After Biden Stumbles, Falls While Boarding Air Force One; Staffer: ‘I Almost Fell Coming Up The Steps Myself’

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

