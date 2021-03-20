https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/iceland-volcano-erupts-in-beauty/

Posted by Kane on March 20, 2021 11:44 am

A volcano has erupted south-west of Iceland’s capital Reykjavik, the country’s meteorological office says. It says the fissure is about 500-700 metres long (1,640-2,300ft) at Fagradalsfjall on Reykjanes peninsula.

The last eruption there was some 800 years ago.

Iceland has recorded more than 40,000 earthquakes in the past three weeks.

