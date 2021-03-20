https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/iceland-volcano-erupts-in-beauty/
A volcano has erupted south-west of Iceland’s capital Reykjavik, the country’s meteorological office says. It says the fissure is about 500-700 metres long (1,640-2,300ft) at Fagradalsfjall on Reykjanes peninsula.
The last eruption there was some 800 years ago.
Iceland has recorded more than 40,000 earthquakes in the past three weeks.
A new video of the eruption at Geldingardalur valley in Reykjanes peninsula. Taken from the Coast Guard helicopter. #Reykjanes #Eruption #Fagradalsfjall pic.twitter.com/B862heMzQL
— Icelandic Meteorological Office – IMO (@Vedurstofan) March 19, 2021