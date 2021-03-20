https://www.theblaze.com/news/illegal-immigrant-rape-children-killed-texas

A previously deported illegal immigrant who was a wanted man for felony charges of rape involving two young children was reportedly shot and killed by police in Texas this week.

Juan Jimenez-Salas, 46, was accused of repeatedly molesting the two young daughters of his Arkansas girlfriend, authorities said. The father of the girls, both under the age of 10, informed authorities in November that he suspected that Jimenez-Salas was sexually abusing the girls, who are 6 years old and 8 years old. The young sisters allegedly told their father that while traveling with their mother they were raped at a hotel room in McKinney, Texas, Captain Scott Harwell with the El Dorado Police Department in Arkansas told KDFW-TV.

A U.S. Marshals task force got involved with the investigation of Jimenez-Salas, who was wanted on 11 felony charges, including five counts of rape and six counts of indecency with a child.

“Approximately 20 years ago, he was arrested on felony charges similar to that on what we have on him in this case now,” Capt. Harwell said. “And he was deported back to Mexico.”

On Friday, law enforcement used the GPS on the phone of Jimenez-Salas to track down the illegal alien from Mexico in Tarrant County, Texas. Capt. Harwell said, “We lucked up and had a phone number that we were able to track and in that lead gave us information tying us to Arlington, Texas.”

Local police officers in Arlington who were assigned to the U.S. Marshals North Texas Fugitive Task Force conducted a traffic stop on Jimenez-Salas after he purportedly committed a traffic violation. Jimenez-Salas allegedly pointed a handgun at an Arlington police officer, who reacted by shooting and killing the armed man.

The Arlington Police Department wrote on Twitter, “The officer discharged his duty gun and struck the suspect. The man was pronounced deceased at the scene. It is unclear why the suspect wanted in Arkansas was in Arlington. We are thankful no innocent community members or officers were injured.”

Both girls were reportedly safe with their father in North Texas. The whereabouts of their mother are unknown, but authorities said she was notified of her boyfriend’s death.

