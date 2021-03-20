https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/illegal-immigrant-wanted-raping-2-young-girls-killed-texas-cop/

A child-rape suspect wanted in Arkansas on 11 felony counts, was killed in Arlington, Texas, this week after pointing a gun at police during a traffic stop.

The officer discharged his duty gun and struck the suspect. The man was pronounced deceased at the scene. It is unclear why the suspect wanted in Arkansas was in Arlington. We are thankful no innocent community members or officers were injured. Case will go to @TarrantCountyDA pic.twitter.com/FkwJ0QOwCP — Arlington Police, TX (@ArlingtonPD) March 19, 2021

The suspect had previously been deported from the U.S. after similar charges, authorities stated.

“We are thankful no innocent community members or officers were injured,” the Arlington Police Department wrote on Twitter.

Suspect Juan Jimenez-Salas, 46, was later found to be an illegal immigrant from Mexico who had previously been deported from the U.S.

The suspect was accused of repeatedly molesting two young daughters of his Arkansas girlfriend, authorities said. Both girls were under the age of 10.

“Approximately 20 years ago, he was arrested on felony charges similar to that on what we have on him in this case now,” Capt. Scott Harwell of the El Dorado Police Department in Arkansas told the station. “And he was deported back to Mexico.”

wanted on five felony counts of rape and six felony counts of indecency with a child, all involving the two girls, Jimenez-Salas was, all involving the two girls, FOX 4 reported

Authorities had been searching for Jimenez-Salas since November when the girls’ father in North Texas told police he believed Jimenez-Salas had been raping the Texas man’s children. The girls had reportedly told their father they were raped in a McKinney, Texas, hotel room while traveling with their mother and the suspect, Harwell told FOX 4. On Thursday, a U.S. Marshal’s Office task force tracked Jimenez-Salas to North Texas. Arlington Police then spotted the suspect’s vehicle and pulled him over for a traffic violation. The suspect pulled out a gun and pointed it at the Arlington Officer who was working with U.S. marshals, the officer managed to defend himself, killing Jimenez-Salas. Illegal immigrant from Mexico wanted for raping 2 young girls is killed by Texas cop: report | Fox News

