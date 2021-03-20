http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/0Ms2__ukTxM/

President Joe Biden’s administration has awarded a taxpayer-funded contract to pay for hotel rooms for border crossers arriving at the United States-Mexico border.

An Axios report reveals that Biden’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) will pay a Texas-based nonprofit to provide $86 million worth of hotel rooms for six months for approximately 1,200 families who cross the southern border. DHS confirmed the arrangement.

The hotel rooms, according to Axios, will be in Arizona and Texas near the southern border and will serve as welcoming centers for border crossers whom the Biden administration is hoping to quickly release into the U.S. interior.

Already, detention facilities at the southern border are being reworked to become similar-style welcoming centers for border crossers where adults and children are released within a 72-hour period. The administration is looking to welcome nearly 120,000 Unaccompanied Alien Children (UACs) into the U.S. this year.

In addition, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is spending $110 million for “eligible local nonprofit and governmental organizations and state governmental facilities that have aided, or will aid” border crossers apprehended and released into the U.S. interior.

This week, DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas confirmed to lawmakers the agency had been releasing border crossers into the U.S. interior who were not tested for the coronavirus and, it was discovered, were carrying the virus.

Federal officials told the media that UACs at one particular facility had a positive coronavirus rate of 11 percent — nearly double the Texas positivity average. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) called the coronavirus outbreak at the UAC facilities “unacceptable and inhumane.”

In February, almost 100,000 border crossers were apprehended at the southern border, an increase of 170 percent from the same time last year. The number of illegal aliens who successfully crossed the border, undetected, since October 2020 has surpassed 118,000, Breitbart News exclusively reported.

