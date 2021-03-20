https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/03/20/let-that-sink-in-aclu-says-south-dakota-bill-would-flat-out-ban-trans-girls-from-school-sports/

As Twitchy reported Friday, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem penned a long thread to explain changes she’s asking for on House Bill 1217 to “promote fairness in women’s sports.” The ACLU weighed in Saturday, saying that bill would “flat-out ban trans girls from school sports,” which isn’t necessarily true. Biological males would still be able to complete on boys’ teams; whether or not they chose to would be up to them.

Have you let it sink in yet?

That would actually be pretty progressive — letting girls play on the boys’ team.

Related:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...