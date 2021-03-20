https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/03/20/let-that-sink-in-aclu-says-south-dakota-bill-would-flat-out-ban-trans-girls-from-school-sports/

As Twitchy reported Friday, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem penned a long thread to explain changes she’s asking for on House Bill 1217 to “promote fairness in women’s sports.” The ACLU weighed in Saturday, saying that bill would “flat-out ban trans girls from school sports,” which isn’t necessarily true. Biological males would still be able to complete on boys’ teams; whether or not they chose to would be up to them.

If signed, HB 1217 will flat-out ban trans girls from school sports. Let that sink in. https://t.co/9F4UzQ3OZp — ACLU (@ACLU) March 19, 2021

Have you let it sink in yet?

That’s is an absolute lie. No one is banned from playing in their sex category. — BundlebranchblockMD👁️👁️ (@Bleedinheart2MD) March 19, 2021

It will ban males from competing in female sports. — Styxhexenhammer666 (@Styx666Official) March 20, 2021

No, it will only ban boys from competing against girls. They can still play sports. — Allie Beth Stuckey (@conservmillen) March 19, 2021

That sink can come back with a warrant. They haven’t been banned from playing on the male team, only the female one. Because they aren’t female. — Head of Ravenclare House 💙 (@gcraven10) March 19, 2021

You’re lying…. It follows real science and prevents boys from competing against girls. — Melissa B 🏃‍♀️💪🏋️‍♀️ (@InaudibleNoise) March 20, 2021

Pants. On. Fire. — Dr Frau Bobble (@FrauBobble) March 19, 2021

!⃝ 𝗧𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗰𝗹𝗮𝗶𝗺 𝗶𝘀 𝗳𝗮𝗹𝘀𝗲. No one is banned – everyone can still play sports according to their sex. pic.twitter.com/E2DLR26mHd — HRWales (@HRWales1) March 20, 2021

This is a lie. Let that sink in. ACLU blatantly lying. Students can participate in sports that match their sex class, to ensure fairness. — Neo Radfem ♀✡☬ (@NeoRadfem) March 19, 2021

This is what’s known as being ‘economical with the truth’ .

Males who identify as girls won’t be banned from school sports at all. — Ophelia Fanjita the original Staniland stan (@Tyrannymisu) March 20, 2021

Misleading. They could still participate in male sports and co-ed sports. — Plain ol’ D (@spiphywarfare) March 19, 2021

If only there was another team they could try out for 🤔🤔🤔🤷‍♀️ — KatyNewf (@KatyNewf) March 20, 2021

They could try out on the boys’ squad. — Time traveller (@timetrekker40) March 19, 2021

That would actually be pretty progressive — letting girls play on the boys’ team.

Because, physically, they’re not girls. — Business Master Crapplefratz (@Crapplefratz) March 19, 2021

If signed, HB 1217 will flat out protect girls playing school sports. Try being factual for a change. You might like it. — Jessiemac 🏁 (@emwijessie) March 20, 2021

Not at all. There will be nothing banning male bodied ‘trans girls’ from competing in BOYS’ sports. It’s just girls’ sports they will be prevented from participating in unfairly. Let that sink in. — Iolanthe2345 (@Iolanthe2345) March 19, 2021

If it isn’t signed, girls will lose their safe and fair chance at playing school sports. Let that sink in. — Lorelei 🌕🧙‍♀️🕸🍄 (@hatpinwoman) March 19, 2021

ACLU flat-out lies to help erode women’s rights. Let that sink in. — Milt Syke (@psycho_milt) March 19, 2021

It will protect the very concept of girls’ sports. Let that sink in. — Den the Boomer 🇬🇧 (@DenSpurway) March 19, 2021

A porcelain basin arrives at your front door. Let that sink in. — sirensongs (@sirensongs1) March 20, 2021

It’s sank in. I’m cool with it. — Troy Riser (@TroyRiser) March 20, 2021

I’ve let it sink in…and I don’t see the problem. — ✝️Jimmy Pesnell✝️ (@jimmyforJesus) March 20, 2021

Great! It sunk in and I’m all about it. — Lance Shilling (@kap5150) March 20, 2021

It’s sunk, it’s in, and I’m very happy about it. — puffnstuff (@puffnstuff14) March 20, 2021

I’m failing to see the problem with this. — Tyler (@tbp0282) March 20, 2021

Fairness for girls is important. Sports and gender ideology don’t mix well. — Helen HH (@HelenHighwatr) March 19, 2021

The @ACLU was once much respected. Now the lies are crushing your reputation- this headline is wrong and embarrassing — Andrea ‘Tired tired Andy’ Paterson (@WorldOfOrdinary) March 19, 2021

I hate to agree with the Bill but it might be needed. Natrual born women have struggled to build their place in sports through training, protesting, playing at a high level and still don’t receive everything they are due. — Jack (@Rippa78) March 19, 2021

