http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/Lj5q62qkDHE/

A Brooklyn-based film director is mocking and profiting off the recent cryptocurrency craze for Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) by selling a year’s worth of fart audio clips.

The New York Post reports that a Brooklyn-based film director named Alex Ramírez-Mallis is both mocking and attempting to profit from the recent cryptocurrency craze for non-fungible tokens (NFTs) by selling a year’s worth of fart audio clips recorded in quarantine.

Ramírez-Mallis told the Post: “If people are selling digital art and GIFs, why not sell farts?” His NFT, titled “One Calendar Year of Recorded Farts,” began development in March 2020 when he and his four friends began sharing recordings of their farts to a group chat on WhatsApp.

On the one-year anniversary of the US’s coronavirus quarantine this month, Ramírez-Mallis and his farting friends compiled the recordings into a 52-minute long “Master Collection” audio file. The top bid for the NFT is now $361.89

Individual fart recordings are also available for 0.05 Ethereum or around $85 each. “If the value increases, they could have an extremely valuable fart on their hands,” Ramírez-Mallis said.

Ramírez-Mallis discussed the concept of NFTs referencing screenshots of screenshots and the concept of colors which are currently being sold, stating: “The NFT craze is absurd — this idea of putting a value on something inherently intangible. These NFTs aren’t even farts, they’re just digital alphanumeric strings that represent ownership.”

“I’m hoping these NFT farts can at once critique [the absurdity], make people laugh and make me rich,” he said. He did note that there is a historical precedent for the concept of NFTs, stating: “In many ways, this is a bubble, but it’s also been around forever. Buying and selling art purely as a commodity to store value in has been around for centuries, and NFTs are just a digital way of representing that transactional nature of art.”

Read more at the New York Post here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship. Follow him on Twitter @LucasNolan or contact via secure email at the address lucasnolan@protonmail.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

