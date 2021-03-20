https://babylonbee.com/news/mexico-installs-stairs-to-keep-biden-out/

MEXICO—In retaliation for the out-of-hand crisis at the border, Mexico has told Biden he is no longer welcome in the country until it is fixed. To prevent Biden from entering, Mexican authorities have installed stairs at all border crossings.

“With the addition of these concrete stairs, our border has become completely impenetrable– for Biden, at least,” said President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. “We will take them down as soon as he shows he’s serious about mitigating this growing crisis. Until then, keep out, Biden!”

Biden’s team initially planned to visit Mexico anyway by flying over the border in Air Force One, but then they remembered you need stairs to get in the plane as well.

Democrats in Congress have responded with a 32 trillion-dollar bill to outlaw stairs across the nation.

