A minor league baseball player is facing drug charges after police found 21 pounds of methamphetamine and 1.2 pounds of oxycodone pills in his Chicago Cubs duffel bag during a traffic stop.

Eagle County Sheriff’s Office deputies state a silver BMW with an Arizona license plate was speeding and drifting from its lane just before noon on St. Patrick’s Day.

“Contact was made and the occupants of the vehicle who gave their consent to have the vehicle and its contents searched,” the news release reads.

Deputies said they found a Chicago Cubs duffel bag belonging to 25-year-old Jesus Camargo-Corrales — the driver of the vehicle.

Courtesy of Eagle County Sheriff’s Office.

A K-9 “gave an interest to the rear wheel well of the vehicle” before giving a “final alert” to the area under the rear seat, where deputies would find the Cubs duffel belonging to the driver.

The Sheriff’s Office said the duffel had baseball gloves, cleats, and a bag doused in what is thought to be essential oils with $1,000 of neatly bundled cash, neatly packaged bags of a white substance, and two green packages.

Photo courtesy of Eagles County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies seized an estimated 21 pounds of suspected methamphetamine and 1.2 pounds of suspected oxycodone pills as part of the investigation, and deputies said Camargo-Corrales is now facing several felony drug charges.

Courtesy of Eagle County Sheriff’s Office.

Cubs Vice President of Communications Julian Green said more information is needed before the organization can comment on Jesus Camargo’s situation.

“We are aware of the arrest of one our Minor League players,” Green said. “We are investigating this matter and cannot provide additional comment until we have further details.”

Bond for Camargo-Corrales is currently set at $75,000, the Sheriff’s Office said.

