The NCAA is under fire after photos comparing the weight room for men’s teams vs. the weight room for women’s teams at their corresponding tournament “bubbles” went viral on Twitter earlier in the week.

The men, as you can see, have tons of equipment while the women get one set of barbells and some yoga mats:

The NCAA released a statement admitting they need to do better in the future:

But an earlier statement blamed “limited space” for the women’s set-up, which just wasn’t true:

Women’s teams are also angry at differences in the food and swag-bags:

But on Friday, things got worse for the NCAA when it was discovered that the men’s teams were using the more accurate PCR tests for Covid-19 compared to antigen test for the women:

The NCAA isn’t commenting:

Yeah, they know they have an issue on this one:

Whoops!

