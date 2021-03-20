https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/03/20/nearly-all-television-is-a-democratic-party-trumpet-mollie-hemingway-takes-a-look-at-the-circuit-court-judges-dissent/

As Twitchy reported Friday, DC Circuit Judge Laurence Silberman warned in a “truly wild” dissent in a defamation case that “we are very close to one-party control” of the press.

Seems like the “journalists” in this case accused people of taking bribes from Exxon “without evidence.” Why don’t we focus on crappy journalism, Stern? https://t.co/x4REPvzIqs — NewsBusters (@newsbusters) March 19, 2021

The Federalist’s Mollie Hemingway has taken a look at the dissent and extracted some of the juiciest bits:

“The increased power of the press is so dangerous today because we are very close to one-party control of these institutions.” Federal Judge Laurence Silberman warned in a dissent yesterday. https://t.co/FiFRyVSdD0 — Mollie (@MZHemingway) March 20, 2021

“The New York Times and The Washington Post are virtually Democratic Party broadsheets. And the news section of The Wall Street Journal leans in the same direction.” Judge Silberman noted. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) March 20, 2021

“The orientation of these three papers is followed by The Associated Press and most large papers across the country (such as the Los Angeles Times, Miami Herald, and Boston Globe). Nearly all television—network and cable—is a Democratic Party trumpet,” Judge Silberman added. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) March 20, 2021

We’re old enough to remember when a survey of the 100 largest newspapers showed that 57 endorsed Hillary Clinton while only 2 endorsed Donald Trump in 2016. President Biden missed Clinton’s record, having been endorsed by only 47 of the top papers, compared to Trump’s 7 endorsements.

“As has become apparent, Silicon Valley also has an

enormous influence over the distribution of news. And it similarly filters news delivery in ways favorable to the

Democratic Party,” wrote Judge Silberman, highlighting the shocking suppression of stories about Biden family. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) March 20, 2021

“ideological homogeneity in the media—or in the channels of information distribution—risks repressing certain ideas from the public consciousness just as surely as if access were restricted by the government,” — Silberman — Mollie (@MZHemingway) March 20, 2021

“It should be sobering for those concerned about news bias that [Fox/NYP/WSJ] are controlled by a single man and his son. Will a lone holdout remain in what is otherwise a frighteningly orthodox media culture? After all, there are serious efforts to muzzle Fox News,” he writes. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) March 20, 2021

Don’t miss Silberman’s epic footnote in which he acknowledges that some Fox commentators lean as far to the right as “commentators and REPORTERS of the mainstream outlets lean to the left.” (emphasis mine) pic.twitter.com/cDsKlcAmbm — Mollie (@MZHemingway) March 20, 2021

CNN’s media police, Oliver Darcy and Brian Stelter, who often neglect to mention the difference between straight news programs and opinion programs, now refer to Tucker Carlson as simply a “Fox propaganda host” — with no self-awareness.

And another footnote taking aim at the feckless folks who frequently defend Big Tech’s relentless assault on free speech. Judge Silberman calls repression of political speech in large institutions with market power “fundamentally un-American.” pic.twitter.com/VFH7a5B9tA — Mollie (@MZHemingway) March 20, 2021

“As one who lived through the McCarthy era, it is hard to fathom how honorable men and women can support such actions.”

“the overwhelming uniformity of news bias in the United States has an enormous political impact.” Judge Silberman notes a decade-ago academic study showing that bias gives Democrat candidates an 8-10 point advantage. Problem has gotten dramatically worse since then, obviously. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) March 20, 2021

“And now, a decade after this book’s publication, the press and media do not even pretend to be neutral news services.” Silberman notes. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) March 20, 2021

!!! “It should be borne in mind that the first step taken by any potential authoritarian or dictatorial regime is to gain control of communications, particularly the delivery of news.” Silberman writes of leftist control of media and Silicon Valley. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) March 20, 2021

Here’s the concluding paragraph about our leftist media’s “willingness — if not eagerness” to distort. Wow. pic.twitter.com/csJ2yxkb3c — Mollie (@MZHemingway) March 20, 2021

Somebody finally told the truth out loud. — Queuedup (@Queuedup1) March 20, 2021

Your Opinion: Do these folks KNOW they’re biased, or do they REALLY believe they’re neutral? — Farrel Vincent (@BigVTN) March 20, 2021

Always give someone the benefit of the doubt and say they don’t know. — Amanda St. John (@amandan_st) March 20, 2021

We’d say they don’t realize they’re biased, since everyone in the newsroom shares the same opinion.

Democrat liberal fascism rules the nation at this point. The 2022 elections are critical. A continued loss of both the Senate and House will spell the doom of what little resistance remains in opposition to this wretched leftist political oligarchy of corporate elitists. — David Gena (@dcgena) March 20, 2021

They also count the ballots, so don’t hang your hat on election victories. — Charles (@TomTxd101) March 20, 2021

