https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/605719205db3705aa0ac739f
After 34 years in prison, Temujin Kensu, the alleged “ninja killer,” is down to his last chance at overturning a murder conviction. …
State TV is reporting that an explosion has killed one person and wounded three others in the restive southeastern Iranian province of Sistan and Baluchistan…
A new series of protests have been held across Spain in support of Catalan rapper Pablo Hasel, who has been jailed for praising terrorism and insulting the monarchy….
Brendan Smialowski/AFP via GettyThe recent death of Christian evangelist Luis Palau, the “Billy Graham of Latin America,” has me thinking about how the Trump era has affected the ability of Christians…
Joe Biden is Catholic in the same way that Nancy Pelosi is Catholic. They make a big show about their faith, but their political beliefs directly conflict with the teachings of the church. In Arizona,…