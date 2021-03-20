https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/03/20/not-at-all-what-he-said-joy-reids-worst-thing-that-happened-this-week-is-melting-bs-detectors/

Former Voxxer Matt Yglesias was among those calling out Vox’s Aaron Rupar for pushing a bogus narrative about what a law enforcement officer in Atlanta said about the spa shooter who killed eight people during his rampage. But that spin didn’t stop with Rupar. MSNBC’s Joy Reid also picked up on it, facts be damned:

MSNBC’s @JoyAnnReid: “The worst thing that happened this week was a sheriff, a law enforcement officer of the U.S. saying that a spree killer had a bad day because he had a sex addiction, and seeming to empathize with him when he slaughtered eight women, most of them Asian” pic.twitter.com/vg5A78uKlk — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 20, 2021

First of all…

Not sure what’s worse: – that @JoyAnnReid thinks “the worst that happened” is what a cop said rather than what the criminal did. – that a “journalist” fell for the lie about the context. – or that she knowingly lied to her audience about it.https://t.co/My5rImcPBN — Patrick (@ArgentineTea) March 20, 2021

Really? I thought the worst thing that happened this week was the eight women being killed. But that’s just me. https://t.co/luoZI7TWeU — Nick Rizzuto (@Nick_Rizzuto) March 20, 2021

So the killing wasn’t the worst thing? — Rich Weinstein (@phillyrich1) March 20, 2021

Yeah, Reid might want to re-think what she said just based on that. Also based on what’s known, she probably shouldn’t have provided that spin at all:

It’s amazing that @JoyAnnReid’s producers didn’t do their own homework and just relied on a discredited Twitter account. How can this be allowed to happen @MSNBC? Doesn’t the truth matter? https://t.co/GLmyyVdaCa — Real_Dave_La_Torre 🍿 (@David_LaTorre) March 20, 2021

It’s done by design.

That’s not AT ALL what he said. She is just HORRIBLE for America. — Habakkuk Girl (@HabakkukGirl) March 20, 2021

The sheriff was telling what the killer said. — Tristan Logan (@TristanloganT) March 20, 2021

I wonder where she got that impression from…….@atrupar — Drew Hawk (@WeGotOneBich) March 20, 2021

Vox’s Aaron Rupar did his best to spread that narrative (and is included in the Urban Dictionary for it).

The sheriff was disgusted and incredulous, and expressing his disgust and incredulity.

These “journalists” are either idiots, or are just trying to promote a false narrative. https://t.co/Je7X44eoV2 — Mark Harrison (@meh130) March 20, 2021

The likely answer is “a little bit of both.”

