https://saraacarter.com/one-of-the-most-incompetent-displays-ive-ever-seen-expert-slams-biden-and-blinken-for-china-summit-disaster/

A former CIA and National Security Council official called on Biden to replace Secretary of State Anthony Blinken in the wake of the US-China summit in Alaska that devolved into insults and little progress.

Former CIA analyst and National Security Council chief of staff Fred Fleitz said “it was one of the most incompetent displays I’ve ever seen by an American diplomat.”

Fred Fleitz thinks Biden should replace the nation’s top diplomat after Blinken’s pathetic show in Alaska. Just the news

According to Just the News, Fleitz said “Insulting the Chinese just before the talks begin, before the cameras causing them to lose face. I just thought, ‘This is amateur hour.’”

“Donald Trump knew how to deal with heads of state of our enemies. And these guys, I think they were just virtue signaling before the lapdog American media. It was a serious mistake and it set back our policies and it made them look inept because they weren’t ready for the counter attack by Chinese officials,” said Fleitz, who served as chief of staff on the Trump NSC.

Just the News reports that Fleitz thinks Biden should replace the nation’s top diplomat after Blinken’s pathetic show in Alaska.

“I think the president needs a new Secretary of State – someone with gravitas. Maybe Chris Coons, maybe Joe Lieberman – someone who is a liberal and a Democrat, but has gravitas and is knowledgeable – not just a staff aide or an Obama retread. Someone with deep thoughts,” Fleitz said. “There’s just no one like that in this administration.”

You’d think Biden would understand China a little better after all the business his family has done there — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) March 19, 2021

The direction US policy is heading is concerning, said Fleitz.

“I think China is the biggest threat. I’m worried that they’re going to get more aggressive when they sense weakness. And I think big, big concessions to Iran are coming to get the U.S. back in the nuclear deal.”

Read SaraACarter’s full reporting on the US-China summit here.

Read Fleitz remarks on Just the News here.

You can follow Ben Wilson on Twitter @BenDavisWilson

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

