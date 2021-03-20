https://justthenews.com/government/plan-reportedly-being-considered-rgv-border-patrol-release-migrants-us-sans-court-date?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

As the nation faces a surge of migrants along its southern border, a plan is reportedly being considered for Border Patrol agents in the Rio Grande Valley Sector to start releasing certain border breachers without giving them a Notice to Appear. The plan apparently applies to people who have claimed asylum.

Fox News reported that a senior source in U.S. Customs and Border Protection explained that the rationale is that the situation has “become so dire that BP [Border Patrol] has no choice but to release people nearly immediately after apprehension because there is no space to hold people even to do necessary NTA paperwork.”

The outlet said that such a move would be without precedent, and would place the onus on the migrants to seek an asylum hearing.

It can take hours to provide an NTA to a person or family, according to Fox News. “This would not apply to unaccompanied minors,” the outlet noted.

