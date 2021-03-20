http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/wqYxr1Hif0M/podcast-the-3whh-tubthumping-edition.php

In honor of “President” Biden’s attempt to imitate Chevy Chase imitating Gerald Ford on the steps of Air Farce One, this week’s episode launches with some appropriate custom bumper music (the headline should give you a clue), and then “Lucretia” and I resume arguing whether our format should put metaphysics ahead of malts—in other words, business before pleasure—or whether whisky malts are metaphysical, rightly understood.

We don’t—and won’t ever—resolve this existential problem, but we do take a break from deep texts and new subjects to address some question and objections to last week’s show, not from our enemies, but from some of our friends like historian Fred Siegel and the late, great Sir Roger Scruton. Just what is the relationship between historical context and changes in human consciousness and the generation of new ideas? Truth may not be time-bound, but new insights and the new circumstances that give rise to them do happen in time. So the role of history can’t be ignored completely.

If that doesn’t make you head spin all by itself, then by all means start your whisky at the beginning of the episode. In any case, when we move on to whisky news, I once again fail to sell Lucretia on a new whisky find because the review says it contains “licorice” flavor, which is as much a deal-breaker as peat at seems.

From there we get on to our regular updates on the news—our two magic numbers, Circleback Mountain, and our What’s My Beef of the Week. Plus an extra tip of the whisky glass to Florida Governor Ron De Santis, who may have locked up the 2024 Republican nomination this week.

So thump your tub here, or over at the Ricochet bar.



https://mp3.ricochet.com/2021/03/Ep-245-32021-8.37-AM.mp3

