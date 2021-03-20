https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/matt-margolis/2021/03/20/president-trump-mocks-bidens-fall-says-i-didnt-lose-to-him-n1433924

In a video that went viral on social media, former President Donald Trump mocked Joe Biden’s recent fall on the stairs heading up to Air Force One and mentioned the 2020 presidential election in the process.

“I watched as Joe Biden went up the stairs today and, I said ‘I didn’t lose to him,’ which we didn’t lose to him,” Trump says in a video originally shared on Tik Tok. “Almost 75 million votes and probably a lot more than that.”

Former President Trump responds to President #BidenFall “I watch as Joe Biden went up the stairs today and I said ‘I didn’t lose to him,’ which we didn’t lose to him. Almost 75 million votes and probably a lot more than that” Video credit → Robert Petosian via TikTok pic.twitter.com/oDgKi2kByv — Mona Salama (@MonaSalama_) March 20, 2021

It’s only a matter of time before the “fact-checkers” take down this video, which appears to have been taken at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort the same day as Biden’s infamous fall.

President Trump is not the only member of the Trump family having fun at Biden’s expense. Hours after the video of the fall went viral, Donald Trump Jr. shared this gem of a video.

It wasn’t the wind folks. pic.twitter.com/jYc01dBZCe — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) March 19, 2021

The Hill just couldn’t help themselves and ran a story headlined, “Trump Jr. shares edited video showing father knocking Biden down with golf ball.” A Twitter spokesperson told The Hill the tweet did not violate Twitter policies.

