Viewers are reportedly switching off CNN’s Cuomo Prime Time as host Chris Cuomo’s brother, Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY), faces multiple scandals and calls to resign.

“‘Cuomo Prime Time’ averaged 2.2 million viewers from March 20 to June 24, 2020 when the now-embattled governor regularly appeared on his kid brother’s program, often for light-hearted interviews,” Fox News reported Friday.

The show wrapped up 2020 boasting a yearly average of 1.8 million viewers, which made it the network’s most popular program.

“But 2021 has seen Gov. Cuomo’s political standing shaken over multiple scandals, and ‘Cuomo Prime Time’ viewership decline coincided with the governor’s woes,” the report continued:

“Cuomo Prime Time” has averaged only 1.6 million viewers since CNN said Gov. Cuomo wouldn’t be covered anymore on the program, a 28-percent drop from the three-month period in 2020 when he was a regular guest. Since CNN banned Chris from covering his brother, “Cuomo Prime Time” is also down 20 percent compared to its 2020 total viewership.

In addition, CNN has reportedly been losing viewers since former President Donald Trump left office, dropping about half of its audience in key metrics since January.

On Friday, one of Gov. Cuomo’s aides publicly accused him of sexual harassment, the first allegation brought forward by a current member of his staff, according to Breitbart News.

Meanwhile, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is reportedly investigating whether aides to the governor offered false data regarding the number of deaths in New York’s nursing homes amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Breitbart News reported:

As the nursing home probe continues to advance, Cuomo faces growing calls to resign due to multiple allegations of sexual harassment and unwanted touches brought forth by multiple former female aides. Top Democrats, such as Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA), have said Cuomo should step aside as New York Attorney General Letitia James’ independent investigation looks into the allegations.

In regard to viewership, Cuomo Prime Time is reportedly in the midst of its worst week of 2021, averaging 1.2 million viewers and 323,000 among the key demographics from March 15 to 17, the Fox article read.

Data cited in the report is courtesy of Nielson Media research.

