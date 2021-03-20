https://redstate.com/nick-arama/2021/03/20/reuters-response-to-biden-falling-on-the-stairs-is-so-state-media-it-would-make-north-korea-proud-n347252
About The Author
Related Posts
Rand Paul Just Asked About Bernie Sanders Not Taking Heat for Steve Scalise's Shooter. But Other Big Dem Players Also Egged the Assassin on
January 23, 2021
Kamala Hits Pause on Unity and Healing to Flat out Gaslight on Capitol Storming and BLM Riots
January 7, 2021
Reporter Says Quiet Part out Loud About Biden's Manipulation of the Press Corps in Revealing Interview
March 18, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy