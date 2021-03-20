https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/03/20/reuters-spin-after-presidents-stair-stumbles-sounds-like-it-came-straight-from-the-biden-white-house/

President Biden stumbling repeatedly while going up the steps of Air Force One yesterday sparked comparisons to how the media sounded alarms about “health concerns” when Trump was in office vs. how they’re covering Biden’s issues.

As for Biden’s stair stumbles, Reuters showed the rest of the media how it’s done:

President Joe Biden may have taken a bit of a fall on his way into Air Force One but his approval rating is steadily climbing since he took office, according to a @Reuters/Ipsos poll pic.twitter.com/j8Pgw7PGjE — Reuters (@Reuters) March 20, 2021

Jeez, the Biden White House couldn’t have put a more favorable spin on that.

This tweet is more pathetic than his falling down. https://t.co/22hbnPrp9H — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) March 20, 2021

It’s amazing that Biden had a chance to stumble at all with the media carrying him on their shoulders so often.

You’re trying too hard. https://t.co/zPkRFzfTsQ — Anna James Zeigler (@ajzeigler) March 20, 2021

The media certainly get an A-plus for effort.

You really have to marvel at how blunt the mainstream propaganda has become in the West, it puts Soviet-era Pravda to shame… https://t.co/Zsf8x187YO — Patrick Henningsen (@21WIRE) March 20, 2021

Jeez you don’t even hide it anymore. @Reuters = DNC propaganda — Dave Berc (@DaveBerc) March 20, 2021

“A bit of a fall”

He friggin bit it, three times. — sarainitaly 🇺🇸🇮🇹 (@sarainitaly) March 20, 2021

“Journalism” has taken a laughable descent into self-parody in the last few years, and they’re still going.

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

