President Biden stumbling repeatedly while going up the steps of Air Force One yesterday sparked comparisons to how the media sounded alarms about “health concerns” when Trump was in office vs. how they’re covering Biden’s issues.

As for Biden’s stair stumbles, Reuters showed the rest of the media how it’s done:

Jeez, the Biden White House couldn’t have put a more favorable spin on that.

It’s amazing that Biden had a chance to stumble at all with the media carrying him on their shoulders so often.

The media certainly get an A-plus for effort.

“Journalism” has taken a laughable descent into self-parody in the last few years, and they’re still going.

