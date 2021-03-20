https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/03/20/sen-amy-klobuchar-credits-competence-and-leadership-back-in-action-for-100-million-vaccinations/

Sen. Amy Klobuchar could have left the exclamation point off of 100 million shots since anyone paying attention knows that President Biden’s goal of 100 million Americans being vaccinated in his first 100 days in office required him to change absolutely nothing that the Trump administration wasn’t already doing — but this is an administration that is adept at setting expectations low so it can appear to beat them triumphantly.

Right now we’re more interested in Biden’s promise to have schools open in his first 100 days, but there seems to be a snag concerning his donors in the teachers’ unions.

It’s really no wonder she flamed out of the Democratic primaries.

