Sen. Amy Klobuchar could have left the exclamation point off of 100 million shots since anyone paying attention knows that President Biden’s goal of 100 million Americans being vaccinated in his first 100 days in office required him to change absolutely nothing that the Trump administration wasn’t already doing — but this is an administration that is adept at setting expectations low so it can appear to beat them triumphantly.

Right now we’re more interested in Biden’s promise to have schools open in his first 100 days, but there seems to be a snag concerning his donors in the teachers’ unions.

It’s official: 100 million shots! Way ahead of schedule. You get what you vote for, America. This is competence and leadership back in action. — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) March 19, 2021

It’s really no wonder she flamed out of the Democratic primaries.

Warp speed! — Donna Rebain (@mrsmcbain) March 19, 2021

Thank you President Trump for your leadership in getting the vaccines moving in a light speed direction so that we now have the capability to vaccinate millions upon millions — Chris Wright (@Yondan123) March 20, 2021

Thank you, President Trump… For making this ALL possible via “Operation Warp Speed”!☝😊👍 https://t.co/6MsLNQ33lO — Moore_Constitution!🌟🌟🌟 (@moodav47) March 20, 2021

Thanks entirely to DJTs Operation Warp Speed. Shameful that you are taking a credit grab. So typical https://t.co/mlB8gs2x3F — Joseph King (@koejing) March 20, 2021

Shorter: Biden is cruising in neutral while what Trump had in motion continues. https://t.co/UCQB8XggPP — Joe (@JoeC1776) March 20, 2021

Considering first shot was given Dec 14, 2020 we are right on President Trumps schedule. https://t.co/qPFf5dsDWV — Ryan J Rigby (@marinerigs) March 20, 2021

HAHAHAHA! This is Biden walking from the sidewalk to the front of the parade and claiming he led it the entire way. https://t.co/n44glAzfuU — Dead Viking (@gravestonerows) March 20, 2021

Thanks to the previous administration that made this possible https://t.co/NaY2Z7mH28 — Booth GR (@boothgr8) March 20, 2021

You’re right THANK YOU PRESIDENT TRUMP FOR THE VACCINES!!! https://t.co/nWVWAv00dY — Michelle Vetter (@therealmichellv) March 20, 2021

Thank you to the thousands of Americans who worked around the clock to develop a vaccine in record time as part of Operation Warp Speed. And thank you to President Trump & VP @Mike_Pence for overseeing the entire operation. https://t.co/PQbOCf8HYj — Sean Parnell (@SeanParnellUSA) March 19, 2021

A big thank you to Trump who got the vaccine developed and was vaccinating a million a day when Biden took office !! https://t.co/zrEJHz0hQM — Don Lueking (@dlueking) March 19, 2021

We were already on schedule for that number before Biden, genius https://t.co/Bqtf6jlXHX — Oh Bette ⚜️ (@bette_oh) March 20, 2021

Narrator: It turns out, the US was on pace for 100 million shots within first 100 days of Biden presidency before Biden took office. https://t.co/TYcN9XK8EC — Adam Krueger (@ChemicalJobs) March 19, 2021

This is just laughable. Biden did nothing to reach this goal, but nice try Amy! https://t.co/B2Ov6GEkFj — Off the Schneid (@stauche53) March 20, 2021

Thank you President Trump. Bidin didn’t do jack shit. https://t.co/bptkuJW3LG — Nowisthewinter (@Nowisthewinter7) March 20, 2021

Thanks President Trump! Biden is doing nothing. https://t.co/4wQhilFsle — Dr.President-Elect Not a Drunken Hag Resister (@primfreak) March 20, 2021

President Donald J. Trump made this possible. https://t.co/G9vnuoRCLs — Angus T. Kirk (@angusparvo) March 20, 2021

Thank you President Trump! Operation warp speed has been a tremendous success. Vaccines in record time ♥️ https://t.co/6JZRxI3ke8 — 🇺🇸MeLyn🇺🇸 (@BluMyst) March 20, 2021

It is indeed truly remarkable what Trump was able to do regarding the China virus. https://t.co/bMC0q38sOO — Jeff Adams (@jacatwv) March 20, 2021

Yes, thank God that President Trump had everything set up to move forward. https://t.co/Lra43FchOX — COMMON SENSE💯%Trump! (@dachapman4) March 20, 2021

Biden had literally nothing to do with it! It was all Trump with operation Warp Speed and pre-purchasing hundreds of millions of vaccine doses ahead of time. Biden deserve absolutely 0 credit here. https://t.co/6OvjMrtY96 — Shawn🇺🇸 (@ShawnDean92) March 19, 2021

Thank you, President Trump! Operation Warp Speed: SUCCESS! https://t.co/guwyA4eoMi — Natalie Harp (@NatalieJHarp) March 19, 2021

Fixed: Thank you President Trump and Operation Warp Speed https://t.co/Ef4tomNG5U — Legal Insurrection (@LegInsurrection) March 19, 2021

They all assume everyone is stupid. https://t.co/kjqbm7IJKm — mallen2010 (@mallen2010) March 19, 2021

This is lowered expectations back in action. https://t.co/Kvcqob9PlE — Everything Is Stupid (@BleenishGurple) March 19, 2021

Disingenuous comment of the year. https://t.co/r5614ukNsS — Brian Logue (@BJordanLogue) March 20, 2021

You dumb ass. We were on pace for that with Trump as well. You can also thank the previous administration for taking such swift action on the vaccines a year ago. https://t.co/2oBCOEqVZ9 — Robert 🇺🇸 🏳️‍🌈 (@RobbyM_92) March 20, 2021

Remember when you tried to run for president but no one liked you? Yeah, me too. https://t.co/yoOy6uszvL — I ain’t no circle back girl (@cohkohhh) March 20, 2021

Not only are you boring as heck you’re also insane. https://t.co/XxGb4HI2TM — Red Walrus (@_RedWalrus_) March 20, 2021

You really believe Biden is competent??? https://t.co/hzuKH6dyoE — Graves Williams (@GravesWilliams6) March 20, 2021

Such a sad time when even the most formerly serious Democrats are just trolls. Klobuchar knows we were at a million shots a day before Biden even took office. She ALSO knows she voted to block additional funds for vaccine distribution until a Democrat won the White House. https://t.co/97X24irgS9 — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) March 19, 2021

