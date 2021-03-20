https://www.oann.com/sen-blackburn-slams-biden-immigration-policy/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=sen-blackburn-slams-biden-immigration-policy

UPDATED 6:40 PM PT – Saturday, March 20, 2021

GOP Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) criticized the Biden administration over its handling of the situation on the southern border. During an interview on Saturday, Blackburn said Biden’s immigration policy is to open the border. She also stressed Democrats have no control over the situation.

Blackburn added, Biden expected about two million people to try to make their way to the southern border, but made no preparations for the anticipated surge. The Republican also called out the administration for dismantling many of the Trump administration’s immigration policies.

The border crisis is out of control. I’ll be visiting our southern border tomorrow to get the facts and see the crisis firsthand. I look forward to joining @sherifflamb1 @PinalCSO and @cc_sheriff. pic.twitter.com/uahTyBI744 — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) March 20, 2021

Meanwhile, dozens of House Republicans have demanded a briefing on the Biden administration’s handling of thousands of unaccompanied migrant children. In a letter to Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Beccera on Friday, a group of more than 40 lawmakers said congressional Republicans are focused on addressing the crisis.

However, the group asserted lawmakers need more information from the agency, such as details about capacity needs and plans to address the surge while prioritizing health. They also urged the administration to acknowledge the situation at the southern border as a crisis.

