ORLANDO, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 26: Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) addresses the Conservative Political Action Conference being held in the Hyatt Regency on February 26, 2021 in Orlando, Florida. Begun in 1974, CPAC brings together conservative organizations, activists, and world leaders to discuss issues important to them. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

UPDATED 6:40 PM PT – Saturday, March 20, 2021

GOP Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) criticized the Biden administration over its handling of the situation on the southern border. During an interview on Saturday, Blackburn said Biden’s immigration policy is to open the border. She also stressed Democrats have no control over the situation.

Blackburn added, Biden expected about two million people to try to make their way to the southern border, but made no preparations for the anticipated surge. The Republican also called out the administration for dismantling many of the Trump administration’s immigration policies.

Meanwhile, dozens of House Republicans have demanded a briefing on the Biden administration’s handling of thousands of unaccompanied migrant children. In a letter to Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Beccera on Friday, a group of more than 40 lawmakers said congressional Republicans are focused on addressing the crisis.

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 24: Xavier Becerra, nominee for Secretary of Health and Human Services, answers questions during his confirmation hearing before the Senate Finance Committee on Capitol Hill on February 24, 2021 in Washington, DC. If confirmed, Becerra would be the first Latino secretary of HHS. He is currently Attorney General of California. (Photo by Greg Nash-Pool/Getty Images)

However, the group asserted lawmakers need more information from the agency, such as details about capacity needs and plans to address the surge while prioritizing health. They also urged the administration to acknowledge the situation at the southern border as a crisis.

